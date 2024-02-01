Oakville News joins Village Media’s network of local news sites

× Expand Village Media

The shareholders of Oakville News are delighted to announce the sale of the company to Village Media, ensuring its long-term viability as a resource in the Oakville community.

Initially founded by Nolan Machan, in 2020 Oakville News was re-launched as a full-service online news source by a group of Oakville residents led by Nolan, Chris Stoate, Ren Henderson of Henderson Roller Partners, and Aby Alameddine of Core Marketing, including former President of the Oakville Chamber of Commerce John Sawyer, and philanthropists June and Ian Cockwell, John and Vicki Lydall, Jim and Dale Egan, Peter Milne, Rainer Beltzner and Judith McCormick.

Their goal was to provide Oakville with independent journalism to help strengthen the community, celebrate the achievements of residents, and hold local government to account.

Village Media is thrilled to continue to deliver on that mission by providing timely, accurate and reliable local news to the Oakville community.

At this time, as part of this acquisition, the full staff of Oakville News will remain with the news outlet and organization. The Oakville News team looks forward to this next chapter.

The acquisition by Village Media will ensure the long-term sustainability of Oakville News and provide substantial resources to strengthen its news coverage and support of the community.

About Village Media

Village Media is where local news lives—and thrives. An ever-expanding network of community journalism websites, we cover the stories that matter most: the ones right in our backyards.

A champion of hyperlocal news and information, Village Media publishes its articles on an innovative and scalable content management system (CMS) developed in-house.

Born digital, our leading-edge company is a pioneer in its industry, continuously expanding its reach and changing the landscape of online news.

More than a decade of hard-won experience operating online news organizations will help to strengthen Oakville News going forward.