Oakville's online services set for maintenance Dec. 4

The town of Oakville is warning residents that online services are set to be temporarily suspended this weekend for "scheduled maintenance" and "enhancements."

"On December 4, 2022, we will be performing scheduled maintenance to our online systems," says the town. The maintenance will begin at 7 p.m. this Sunday night and will take up to four hours, lasting until 11 p.m.

During this time all town websites, online services and related applications will be unavailable, including:

Town of Oakville website

Oakville Transit website

Oakville Public Library website

Temporary On-street Parking Permits

Invest Oakville website

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts website

Oakville Santa Claus Parade website

Elections Oakville website

Online Services

Recreation and Culture registration

Online permit applications

Report a problem online services

This is at least the fourth period of scheduled maintenance from the town since September this year. No further comment was offered on what specific enhancements or upgrades were being made.

​The town "apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause" and thanks residents "for understanding."

More information is available on the town's website here.