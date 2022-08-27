Oakville online system maintenance: Aug. 28, 2022

by

The town of Oakville is informing residents that nearly a dozen online services will be unavailable for several hours on Sunday, August 28 due to website maintenance.

All affected services will be unavailable from approximately 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday. The maintenance was previously scheduled by town staff though unannounced until earlier this week.

"On August 28, 2022," according to a town press release, "we will be performing scheduled maintenance to apply some enhancements to our online systems."

As a result, the following online services will be unavailable from 7-11 p.m.:

  • The official town of Oakville website 
  • Online building permits and inspection requests
  • Zoning occupancy certificates
  • Marriage licenses
  • Business licenses
  • Municipal agreement compliance requests
  • Noise exemption and sign permits
  • Tax certificates
  • Survey requests
  • Oakville Public Library website 
  • Communico and other online resources

Ending the statement, the town "thanks residents for understanding."

More information on this service outage is available online here.