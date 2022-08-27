Oakville online system maintenance: Aug. 28, 2022

chluna via Foter.com - CC BY-SA
Person working on a computer
The town of Oakville is informing residents that nearly a dozen online services will be unavailable for several hours on Sunday, August 28 due to website maintenance.
All affected services will be unavailable from approximately 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday. The maintenance was previously scheduled by town staff though unannounced until earlier this week.
"On August 28, 2022," according to a town press release, "we will be performing scheduled maintenance to apply some enhancements to our online systems."
As a result, the following online services will be unavailable from 7-11 p.m.:
- The official town of Oakville website
- Online building permits and inspection requests
- Zoning occupancy certificates
- Marriage licenses
- Business licenses
- Municipal agreement compliance requests
- Noise exemption and sign permits
- Tax certificates
- Survey requests
- Oakville Public Library website
- Communico and other online resources
Ending the statement, the town "thanks residents for understanding."
More information on this service outage is available online here.