Oakville online system maintenance: Aug. 28, 2022

The town of Oakville is informing residents that nearly a dozen online services will be unavailable for several hours on Sunday, August 28 due to website maintenance.

All affected services will be unavailable from approximately 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday. The maintenance was previously scheduled by town staff though unannounced until earlier this week.

"On August 28, 2022," according to a town press release, "we will be performing scheduled maintenance to apply some enhancements to our online systems."

As a result, the following online services will be unavailable from 7-11 p.m.:

The official town of Oakville website

Online building permits and inspection requests

Zoning occupancy certificates

Marriage licenses

Business licenses

Municipal agreement compliance requests

Noise exemption and sign permits

Tax certificates

Survey requests

Oakville Public Library website

Communico and other online resources

Ending the statement, the town "thanks residents for understanding."

More information on this service outage is available online here.