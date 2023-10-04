Town sets open house about draft Housing Strategy and Action Plan

× Expand Zac Gudakov - Unsplash house for sale

The town of Oakville will be hosting two local housing open house forums in two weeks' time, both focused on collecting ideas from the public about the town's upcoming Housing Strategy and Action Plan.

An invitation from town hall reads, "Do you have ideas on how to improve housing supply, choice, affordability and accelerate delivery of housing? Head to the public open house on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 to provide your input in making Oakville a vibrant and livable community for all."

Both open houses will take place at Oakville's Town Hall, at 1225 Trafalgar Road. Meetings will take place in the Oakville room. Times for the events are:

Drop in at 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Drop in at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pre-registration is not required for attendance at either. An online survey on the subject is also available here to residents until October 22, 2023 to provide your input.

The town says, "This is an opportunity to meet town planning staff, get highlights on the draft Housing Strategy and Action Plan, which includes six goals and objectives and 70 actions intended to achieve positive housing outcomes."

The draft Housing Strategy and Action Plan is available on the town’s website here.

All input received will, "be considered by staff when reporting back to Council in 2024," according to a press release. When finalized, the Housing Strategy and Action Plan will, "guide decision making and actions to facilitate housing supply, accelerate housing delivery and improve housing choice and affordability."

More information about these open house meetings are available online.