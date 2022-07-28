Oakville owner faces $100,000 bill after home vandalized

× Expand OpenStreetMap

On Friday, July 22, Halton Police were called to a home located at the intersection of Third Line and Hixon Street by distraught homeowners.

After spending an evening away, an Oakville couple returned to find their home intentionally flooded and their property vandalized.

According to Halton Police, the unknown suspect(s) climbed onto the roof of the couple's home and placed a garden hose into a vent above the attached garage, and then turned the water on.

It is estimated the water was running for approximately 18 to 20 hours, causing massive flooding and subsequent damage.

Suspect(s) also slashed an inflatable hot tub in the backyard and cut a phone line to the house.

The estimated total value of the damage caused is in excess of $100,000.

Police would like to speak with anyone who was in the area of Hixon Street and Third Line between 3:30 pm on July 21 and 1:45 pm on July 22 or anyone who has dash cam/ surveillance footage near the intersection between those times.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable Kevin Norton of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2258.

Witnesses can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

"See something? Hear something? Know something?

Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.