Two suspects wanted after Oakville Place armed robbery attempt

Halton Police are investigating after an attempted armed robbery occurred at Oakville Place mall last weekend.

Last Saturday, Nov. 25, at around 3 p.m., police say that two masked suspects entered the Bell store inside the mall and quickly threatened employees with a gun.

One suspect then grabbed an employee, instructing them to go to the back room. In response, the targeted employee pushed the suspect, which caused both suspects to flee the store with nothing stolen.

No injuries were reported.

Concern is growing as this event came after another attempted armed robbery in the mall just eight days prior from another store. This is the second armed robbery this month.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Halton Police at 905-825-4747.

Oakville Place is located at 240 Leighland Avenue.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.