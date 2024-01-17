Oakville politicians set to debate Israel-Gaza conflict

× Expand Mervyn Russell

Oakville town council is set to wade into the divisive world of Middle East politics later this month.

Ward 7 councillor Nav Nanda is seeking support for a Gaza resolution that calls on Oakville council to “continue to advocate for a lasting peace solution, a call for an immediate ceasefire; and release of all hostages.”

Along with reaffirming support for "ongoing humanitarian efforts to aid those affected by the conflict," the motion also notes that council is "dedicated to ensuring a safe, inclusive and respectful environment for all residents."

Nanda is asking for a copy of the resolution to be forwarded to Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, as well as other federal politicians.

A rally held in downtown Oakville last week saw dozens of people demand an end to the Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

The conflict started on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing about 1,400 and taking an estimated 240 hostages.

Israel has retaliated with a ground attack and widespread bombing campaign that has displaced millions, destroyed key infrastructure and reportedly killed about 23,000 Palestinians.

"The issue that's important at hand is that there should be a humanitarian ceasefire – this is not a good thing that's happening in our world," said Nanda. "Our own residents are being affected by it because they have family members there."

She added that she hopes there is unity among the community about the need to speak up to help end the conflict.

"What we're trying to do is it is ensure that the wording of the motion is inclusive to everyone, that everyone feels that it's showing that this is a human cause," she said. “"hat's where we want to keep it, that this is a human crisis, there should be a ceasefire and everyone literally just wants peace at the end of the day."

Similar calls for peace have been approved by municipal councils in Mississauga and Brampton.

Ward 4 councillor Allan Elgar is the seconder for the motion, which will be considered at council’s upcoming Jan. 29 meeting.

In a statement issued by the town on Oct. 16, Mayor Rob Burton condemned the Hamas attacks on Israel and called for peace and human dignity.

Information on how to participate in the meeting can be found online here.