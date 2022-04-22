Oakville 'Porch Pirates" suspects arrested

× Expand HRPS

Halton Police have arrested two men in their 20s who are suspected of stealing packages from the porches of residents in northeast Oakville.

The thefts occurred in April 2022 in the area of Dundas Street, Neyagawa Boulevard and Sixth Line.

In the course of the investigation, a suspect vehicle was identified, and on Thursday, April 14, 2022, the suspect vehicle was located, and officers attempted to arrest the occupants.

Two police vehicles were struck when the driver attempted to flee in the vehicle. No physical injuries were sustained.

Officers subsequently stopped the vehicle, and both occupants were arrested.

A 21-year-old man from Mississauga has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 (19 counts)

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

A 22-year-old man from Brampton has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 (19 counts)

Possession of Forged Document (2 counts)

Both parties were released on an Undertaking.

The vehicle being operated by the accused parties contained numerous packages that had been stolen from Oakville residences.

Police have identified the owners of many of the items; however, they are asking that area residents who have had a package stolen in April to contact Detective Constable Hansen of the 2 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 2277.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Presumption of Innocence

Oakville News does not post names of people charged with a crime because they are innocent and can only be found guilty by a court of law. Halton Police does, at times, release those names and can be found on its website.