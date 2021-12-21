Oakville property taxes to rise 1.5 per cent in 2022

In its final budget before next October’s election, town council will limit the residential property tax increase to 1.5 per cent while putting money into initiatives to slow down traffic, fight off gypsy moths and increase loose leaf pick-up service.

Oakville’s 2022 budget got the final nod from town council during its Dec. 20 meeting.

“This budget is about being ready for our future,” said budget committee chair and Ward 6 councillor Tom Adams.

Along with expanding services and investing in community infrastructure, the budget will advance important infrastructure needs for growing areas of Oakville, he said.

Adams also presented a 10-minute overview of the 2022 budget, available for viewing beginning at 8:50 minutes into the YouTube streamed council meeting.

The town’s portion of the tax bill is up 1.67 per cent over last year, resulting in an overall increase of 1.5 per cent when combined with the regional and education portions of the bill.

× Expand Town of Oakville

For homeowners in a house valued at $1.5 million, next year’s property tax bill will rise by about $162.

“The 2022 recommended budget proposal is the lowest increase among our neighbours,” said Adams. “In fact, it’s at least the eighth straight year that the budget committee has recommended the lowest increase among our neighbours.”

Town hoping province will cover COVID-19 costs

To keep tax increases low, the budget includes a hoped-for provincial hand-out of about $5 million to cover the town’s ongoing pandemic-related costs.

If provincial support doesn’t materialize, town staff have said they will use money from the tax stabilization funds to cover the costs.

The budget committee also voted to put nearly $1 million in assessment growth toward the 2022 operating budget rather than depositing it in reserve funds as it typically does.

It also agreed to pull $500,000 out of the tax stabilization fund “in recognition of the anticipated savings to be identified through efficiency review work in Facilities and Recreation over the 2022-2024 period.”

Those decisions allowed money to flow into several programs that are likely to be popular with voters without causing taxes to rise. Those programs include:

Nearly $1.1 million for a package of traffic measures including traffic calming, speed enforcement (photo radar) cameras, pilot programs and pedestrian crossovers

Enhanced loose leaf collection, with one annual pick-up offered to neighbourhoods reaching 25 years old, two annual pick-ups for 40-year-old neighbourhoods and three annual pick-ups for 60-year-old neighbourhoods.

A $350,000 winter recreation strategy that will enhance outdoor recreation opportunities for residents this year

An additional $30,000 in available grants for repairs to heritage-designated homes

Waiving an expected $150,000 in fees for restaurant patios as part of an ongoing pandemic recovery program

Other notable items in the 2022 budget include plans for a website upgrade and a town-wide flood mitigation study.

The 2022 capital budget will see the town move ahead with spending on the North Park Community Centre and Library, as well as widening of Speers Road and Sixth Line.

A 2022 budget was approved by Halton regional council on Dec.15.

The region will be increasing its portion of the property tax bill by 2.2 per cent and upping the cost of water and wastewater services by 2.8 per cent.