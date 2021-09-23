Oakville Public Library will not require proof of vaccinations

× Expand M Painchaud Oakville Central Library Oakville Central Library

Oakville Public Library (OPL) has announced they will not be requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination at OPL branches, with the exception of room rental bookings.

For OPL branches located within Town of Oakville facilities, customers can access the library through alternative designated entrances and will not be required to meet the Town’s proof of vaccination program requirements.

For OPL programs and OPL Express services located within Town’s facilities, customers will have to follow the Town’s proof of vaccination program. The Town’s program will require that anyone 12 years of age or older provide proof of identification and proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (or medical exemption.)

Every person attending a room rental at an OPL branch will be required to show valid government-issued identification and proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, as per Ontario Regulation 364/20. Proof of final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine must be dated at least 14 days prior to the room rental.

Provincial proof of vaccination programs have exempted public libraries from requiring proof of vaccination. This exemption also reflects the low-risk nature of library services and the success public libraries have had mitigating COVID-19 within their facilities.

In addition, OPL is providing another public service by offering free printing services for proof of vaccination receipts at all branches.