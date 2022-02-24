Oakville reacts to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

× Expand Artem Kniaz / Unsplash Ukrainian Flag Ukrainian Flag

In the early morning of Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, Russian forces invaded Ukraine with a full assault, and Ukrainians in Oakville have mobilized.

Oakville is home to a significant number of residents of Ukrainian heritage. Many have family and friends who are living and fighting the Russian military assault.

"I stand with the people of the Ukraine against the illegal invasion by Russia. The invasion by Russia is a breach of international law. The Government of Ontario recognizes the contributions of Ukrainian-Canadians in our province and the ties of our two nations. I will continue to support independence, democracy and freedom for the people of Ukraine," commented Oakville MPP Stephen Crawford.

A call to prayer for Ukraine will be held tonight, Feb. 24, at 7:00 p.m. at St. Joseph's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 300 River Oaks Blvd. East, Oakville, Ontario. They invite everyone to pray.

Space in the church may be limited, so watching and praying online is another option. Follow St. Joseph's Ukrainian Catholic Church Facebook Page here for access.

Ward 6 Councillor Natalia Lishchyna, who has family in western Ukraine, relayed that the Russians are bombarding the country from Belarus.

"I'm sad and heartbroken that my country of birth is once again attacked by Putin and his criminal regime. The Ukrainian Canadian community, including here in Oakville, is steadfast in its support for a free and sovereign Ukraine," commented Lishchyna.

"Many of us have family in the Ukraine and are worried sick about them, but at the same time, they know that the Ukrainian people will resist and fight for their country's right to statehood and self-determination."

"It is good to see that NATO allies and other countries are condemning the Russian aggression, not just with words but with actions. Canada has been supportive since the 2014 invasion. It is doing a lot now, but more needs to be done such as humanitarian aid, stronger than ever sanctions and assisting in arming the dedicated Ukrainian Armed Forces."

For residents looking to offer financial support to a credible organization, Lishchyna recommends #HelpUkraineNow - Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, organized by the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

In a show of solidarity, Oakville's Town Hall will be lit up with blue and yellow lights.