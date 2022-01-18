Oakville requests funding for OTMH and Midtown at Ontario Budget Consultations

× Expand OakvilleNews.Org Eastbound traffic on QEW just west of Royal Windsor Drive exit

On Monday afternoon, I participated in a budget consultation with our local MPPs, Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward and community leaders.

We were asked to share our thoughts on infrastructure, health care, our labour market, housing affordability and attracting investment.

As in the 2020 Budget Consultation, I raised the matter of finally unlocking the potential of Midtown Oakville.

Midtown Oakville can accommodate 20,600 people and jobs and is home to the busiest station in the GO Transit network outside of Union Station.

Unlocking Midtown will result in fewer delays on the QEW at Ford Drive and Trafalgar Road, but funding and the construction of a full interchange at Royal Windsor Drive is needed.

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital has space for an additional 123 beds and three operating rooms and has applied for funding as a part of the Acute Hospital System Capacity Program to add those beds for a total of $124 million; the funding proposal offers beds at a quarter of the cost and a quarter of the time of the same number of beds through a conventional hospital project.

The upcoming Ontario budget must address the shortage of health care workers in Ontario. We need to beef up public health, as we do not have the capacity to test and trace COVID-19 cases.

Along with others on the call, I advocated for funding and assistance for small businesses during the pandemic.

There are still far too many local, small businesses falling through the cracks.

The Province offers a survey for residents to share their thoughts on the upcoming budget.