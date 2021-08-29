Oakville resident arrested in a Halton Police drug bust

Halton Police arrested six people, including a person from Oakville, while busting a drug ring in Burlington. The police also laid multiple charges on the suspects.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) 3 District Street Crime Unit arrested these people with the help of the K9 Unit and HRPS Tactical Rescue Unit after executing a warrant at a Queensway Drive apartment in Burlington on Aug. 26, 2021.

The suspects, later released from custody pending a court appearance, were charged with:

Trafficking

Weapons Dangerous

Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts)

Breach Release Order

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Breach Probation

HRPS also seized drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl, some stolen bicycles and two modified pellet guns.

Victims of bicycle thefts recently can contact Detective Constable Cole Richards at 905 825 4777 ext. 2345.

Residents with information related to this investigation can contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316

You can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service typically posts suspect(s) name(s) on their website.