25-year-old from Oakville charged after fatal three-vehicle collision

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a three-vehicle fatal collision on Mayfield Road that left one dead and two injured.

In the early hours of March 17, at approximately 2:53 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to the scene of a three-vehicle collision on Mayfield Road, including officers from the OPP, Caledon Fire and Emergency Services, and Peel Paramedic Services.

The passenger in the first vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the first vehicle was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, and the accused, the driver of the third vehicle, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Mayfield Road between McLaughlin Road and Chinguacousy Road, remained closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.

Amrinder Dhillon, 25, of Oakville, has been charged with:

Operation causing death

Operation causing bodily harm

Obstruct Peace Officer

The accused is set to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 4.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at (905) 951-3838.