Oakville road rage and stabbing suspect arrested

On Saturday, June 12, 2021, at approximately 4:45 pm, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) responded to Lakeshore Road East and Allan Street in Downtown Oakville for reports of a male who had been stabbed.

The investigation revealed the victim had been involved in a road rage incident with the suspect near Gairloch Gardens in Oakville. The two vehicles followed one another and came to the intersection of Lakeshore Road East and Allan Street. Both drivers exited their vehicles, and an altercation ensued. The suspect stabbed the victim in the face with a knife and then fled the scene in his vehicle.

The victim was transported to a hospital with a laceration to his face.

Lakeshore Road East was closed for some time due to the investigation.

On Saturday, June 12, 2021, at approximately 7:45 pm, the accused attended Peel Police - 11 Division and turned himself in.

The 35-year-old man from Mississauga has been charged with:

Aggravated Assault

Assault with a Weapon

The suspect was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police are appealing to witnesses who may have been in the area at the above date/time and anyone with dashcam or CCTV to contact Detective Mark Murray of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2284.

Witnesses can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Police would also like to remind residents to avoid conflict while driving when possible. Do not confront aggressive drivers. Call the police at 9-1-1 if you require assistance or witness dangerous behaviour.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service typically posts suspect(s) name(s) on their website.