Shooting Investigation in Oakville – Appeal for Dash Cam Video/Witnesses

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) investigators are appealing to members of the public for dash cam video or witness information that may assist with the investigation into the shooting that occurred on Zachary Crescent, near Post Road in the Town of Oakville, on January 16, 2022.

Shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, the HRPS responded to a shooting in front of a residence in the Zachary Crescent / Post Road area. Oakville News originally reported on this story of the shooting on Zachary Crescent on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

HRPS have released new information, saying "a white Honda SUV with damage to the passenger side was observed in the Zachary Crescent area throughout the day on January 16, 2022."

Shortly after 6:00 p.m. that night, two males in dark clothing exited the white SUV and shot multiple rounds into a car on Zachary Crescent striking a male victim. The two shooters then fled back to the SUV and were last seen travelling northbound on Post Road.

It is believed that the suspects had attended the area hours before the shooting occurred. The suspects are also believed to have been in the area on January 12 and 13, 2022.

Anyone with witness information or dash cam footage from the areas of Zachary Crescent, Post Road, Camellia Crescent, Marvin Avenue, Bowbeer Road and Vernon Powell Drive on January 16, from 11:00 am – 6:00 pm, or on January 12 or 13 is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

More information about this case is available on the Halton Regional Police website.