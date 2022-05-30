Oakville shooting sends a passenger to hospital

× Expand © OpenStreetMap contributors CC BY-SA 2.0

The Halton Regional Police Service is investigating a shooting around Ninth Line and Dundas St in the Town of Oakville.

On Monday, May 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., the HRPS received a 911 call reporting someone had been shot.

The caller advised two occupants were parked in a vehicle on Ninth Line when an unknown male approached them.

The unknown male became aggressive, leaving the area, returning with a firearm and shooting into the vehicle. The passenger was struck and taken to hospital by the driver in non-life-threatening condition.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. The suspect was described as male, South Asian, with black hair, approximately 6 ft. tall and weighing approximately 200 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Witnesses can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.