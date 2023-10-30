Oakville’s Sixth Line Halloween house cancelled for the first time in over a decade

× Expand Jason Edwards

For the first time in over a decade, Oakville won’t have its Sixth Line and Munn’s haunted house where last year over 3000 people came out to spend their Halloween night.

This time of year, for homeowner Jason Edwards typically means all hands on deck for Halloween decorations and festivities. The local handyman usually takes three weeks off work to put together his front yard. However, this year marks the first time he can't make the same commitment as he is now running his own business.

It’s not easy for Edwards to stay out of the festivities this year - his passion for his craft is undeniable. When asked why he started creating elaborate Halloween displays, his answer was simple yet telling, "It got addicting, to tell you the truth."

Jason Edwards is not your average Halloween enthusiast. He doesn't settle for store-bought decorations or a simple carved pumpkin on the porch. No, he takes it to a whole new level. He handcrafts his Halloween decorations, comparing them to the expensive displays you see in stores, and every year he questions how he can top the last.

This drive to outdo himself has fueled his passion for Halloween decorating for the past 12 years.

"People coming and seeing the stuff, enjoying the stuff, pushes you to want to top that the next time around," Edwards explains. And topping himself, he certainly does.

Edwards's decorations aren’t like your typical Halloween house - it costs Edwards between $7000 - $10,000 each year to create his attraction. The donation box he sets up in front of his house helps to offset some of the cost, but Edwards gives the majority of the proceeds to Kerr Street Mission and Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre.

Michelle Knoll, executive director of Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre, expressed gratitude for Jason's past efforts, saying that the centre is, “very grateful for Jason’s past support of the food bank at our centre every fall.”

“Also, happy to have neighbours like Jason who go above and beyond to make our community great.” Knoll continued. “I know we are all disappointed there won’t be a Halloween display this year, but I know that it takes a lot of work for him to pull it together, he has earned a well-deserved break!”

“I encourage everyone to think about all the great community activities that individuals put together for our benefit, year after year, consider donating funds or your time to help keep them going.”

Executive Director of Kerr Street Mission Gary O'Neill had similar praise: “We always appreciated that Jason brought attention to the needs of those in our community that are struggling to feed themselves and their family.”

“Kerr Street Mission has been able to help to provide for so many families because of the support from the community,” he continued.

“So, thank you Jason for all your hard work over the years to create a Halloween House for the community to enjoy, and thank you for encouraging others to give. Your Halloween House will be missed this year.”