Oakville family’s stolen car leads to high speed Christmas Eve police chase

An Oakville family's holiday took an unexpected twist when their leased 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid was stolen in the early hours of last Sunday, Dec. 24.

The subsequent police pursuit, involving multiple jurisdictions and high-speed chases, led to the arrest of two suspects just outside of Cornwall, Ontario, leaving the stolen vehicle, multiple police cruisers, and the family's peace of mind shattered.

The car was stolen in the area of Bloomfield Dr & Kingsgrove Pl in Oakville, though it’s unclear what exact time the car was taken.

"I went to bed just after 2 a.m. and I know for a fact that the car was there then," said owner of the stolen vehicle Elizabeth Turner.

"When my husband went out to take the dog to the park at 7:30 in the morning, the car was gone," she continued.

Nobody in the household heard the car being stolen, including their dog whom Elizabeth says usually barks at noise. The only thing they found the next morning was shattered glass in the driveway.

When they found that the vehicle was gone, they called Halton Police, who only received information on the vehicle’s whereabouts once it was well outside the region.

The police pursuit began in Markham, when the vehicle was reported stolen, and eventually led to a collision with a police vehicle and a parked car. The suspects successfully avoided multiple spike strips deployed by the police and were travelling at too high a rate of speed for police to continue to pursue them.

The pursuit only continued after the stolen vehicle failed to stop for police in more than one jurisdiction along Hwy 401, approaching the Quebec border. The Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (S,D&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) engaged in attempts to stop the vehicle, which resulted in two cruisers being struck.

The suspects, identified as two adult males from the City of Montreal, managed to evade capture by speeding through a residential area in Port Hope.

The suspects navigated through the authorities until they reached Martintown outside of Cornwall, where the suspects' vehicle was rammed into a bridge by police while another cruiser boxed them in, allowing law enforcement to extract them through the window for their arrest.

OPP says that the two were held for bail hearings, the results of which have yet to be released.

Christmas morning, the Turners found out that the vehicle had been recovered but was highly damaged. It wasn’t until Christmas night that they found out what had happened.

Elizabeth expressed her gratitude that the ordeal did not escalate further. In a detailed conversation with one of the officers involved in the pursuit, she learned that the events unfolded "like an episode of Cops," according to the officer's description.

The officers suspect that the vehicle was headed to Montreal, where a large organized crime ring has been operating and dominating the Ontario auto theft epidemic.

What was most upsetting to the Turners was that they had a handicap sign as part of their accommodation in the vehicle, which gave them a glimpse into the reality of the fearlessness of organized crime criminals.

"They’re just heartless, no care whatsoever, it’s obviously an occupation for these guys," Elizabeth said. "You don’t expect it’s going to happen to you for some strange reason until it does."

Elizabeth was most concerned about the garage door remote left in the vehicle. Thankfully they were able to get that voided.

"The fact that they had their hands on the garage door opener and could have entered our home is what worried me the most," Elizabeth said.

When the vehicle was recovered, the only item found inside the vehicle was a red backpack that did not belong to the Turners. The contents of which have not been disclosed by the OPP at this time.

Elizabeth’s husband Bob owns a family business and the car was a company lease. Since they bought the vehicle, they say it’s gone up $15,000 in value and are unsure if insurance will be able to help them recover the full amount.

Ontario Provincial Police has told Oakville News that a lost of full charges against the suspects is expected to be released once "local officers confirm the information."