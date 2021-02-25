Oakville supports Halton's vaccination site choice

The Town of Oakville is pleased to learn that Halton Region has readied vaccination clinics for priority populations in preparation to vaccinate residents, pending more COVID-19 vaccine supply.

One clinic in each municipality was selected based on the ability to maintain health and safety measures, accessibility and amenities. In Oakville, the site is St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre, 1280 Dundas Street West.

This is an initial location and other clinics may be identified as required. But clinics are not yet open to the general public: the clinics will first serve priority populations identified by the Province, beginning with adults 80 years of age and older. The Region’s ability to get these sites operational is dependent on supply from the Federal Government.

“Halton is ready, and that is good news for our residents in our fight against COVID-19,” said Mayor Rob Burton. “The Town of Oakville also remains ready to assist with vaccination sites, should they be required. Our goal is to provide ongoing support to the Region in its efforts to administer as much vaccine as the government can supply.”

Halton Region will share more information including clinic openings and how to book an appointment when the amount of vaccines is confirmed. In Ontario, the provision of COVID-19 vaccinations is a coordinated effort between the Federal Government, the Province of Ontario, local public health units and hospitals.

The Federal Government is responsible for approving, acquiring and distributing vaccines to the provinces and territories. The Provincial Government determines where the doses will go, who will receive it and when as part of its three-phase implementation plan. Halton Region Public Health is responsible for the distribution and administration of the vaccines at a regional level and is working closely with its partners, including Oakville, to roll out the vaccine as quickly and equitably as possible.

For more details, read Halton Region’s news release. To get the latest information on Halton Region’s COVID-19 Vaccine Program, visit halton.ca/COVIDvaccines.

Residents can also stay up-to-date on the Town of Oakville by visiting the town’s COVID-19 Information page.