Oakville's taxi owner business licence lottery this week

If you are interested in a taxicab owner licence for the town of Oakville, submit an online entry to the upcoming taxicab owner licence lottery.

Entries will be accepted for the lottery starting Tuesday, August 8th and closes September 5th, 2023. The application is available online on the Taxi Licence page of the town Of Oakville’s website.

To be eligible for the lottery, the entrant must:

be at least 18 years of age complete the online entry form by visiting the Taxi Licence page pay the $396 non-refundable taxi lottery fee have a valid and on-air if the entrant holds a taxicab licence

The total amount of licence plates to be drawn has yet to be determined and will be posted on the Town of Oakville Taxi Licence page on September 15, 2023.

The taxicab licence lottery takes place live-streamed on September 20th on the Town of Oakville’s YouTube channel at 1:30 p.m.

Those who are selected in the random draw will be contacted and given the opportunity to apply for a taxicab owner business license. Individuals who were not drawn in the lottery will automatically be put on a waiting list and will be notified if a licence becomes available.

