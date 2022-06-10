Oakville music teacher faces three child pornography charges

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police Vehicle

Halton Police have arrested an Oakville high school music teacher on three child pornography charges, following a two-month investigation.

In April of this year, The Halton Regional Police Service - Internet Child Exploitation Unit (I.C.E.) commenced an investigation into a person that was sharing child sexual abuse material.

As a result of this investigation, Carmen Gassi (age 70) of Oakville was arrested on June 10, 2022 and charged with:

Possession of Child Pornography (2 counts)

Making Child Pornography Available

Gassi was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Gassi has been a music teacher at White Oaks Secondary School in Oakville since 2005. He retired in June, however is still employed as an occasional teacher. Gassi is also the Musical Director at High Rendition Jazz, which is a music program for high school students in Halton Region.

Anyone who may have any additional information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Todd Martin at 905-465-8983 or Detective Constable Stephane Verreault at 905-465-8986 of the Halton Regional Police Service - Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

More information about this case is also available here on the Halton Regional Police Service website.

Note: there is a presumption of innocence in Ontario, where individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent and can only be found guilty by a court of law.