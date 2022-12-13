Oakville teen charged over deadly crash in Wilmot

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

A 19-year-old man from Oakville has been charged with a slew of driving offences in regards to a fatal crash that took the life of 22-year-old Sadie Bender of Wilmot.

Emergency services responded to a crash at the intersection of Punkeydoodles Avenue and Oxford Road 5, on Oct. 15.

The driver of a white Nissan, Bender, was pronounced dead at the scene; the passenger, Bender’s 16-year-old sister named Casey, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other car in the collision was a black Ford, driven by the Oakvillean man.

Here is a list of charges laid on the 19-year-old:

Dangerous driving — causing death

Dangerous driving — causing bodily harm

Careless driving — causing death

Careless driving — causing bodily harm

Speeding

Stunt driving

He is expected to appear in court on Jan. 20.

The area in which the crash occurred, Punkeydoodles Corners, had been flagged as a problematic area to drive in for a few years. Since this crash, safety enhancements have been added to several intersections in the area. Last month, a small stop sign with flashing red lights was added, and the size of other stop signs in the area was increased.

In 2019, the area of the crash was marked as a place to be further studied with plans to explore the feasibility of adding a roundabout.

After raising concerns for quite some time about the intersections, this particular crash has proven to be the last straw. Residents have now banded together and formed a steering committee to make sure municipalities follow through on safety improvements in the area.