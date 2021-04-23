Drugs-16-year-old-oakville-HRPS.png

HRPS

Oakville teenager faces 13 charges after Drug trafficking investigation

by

In March of 2021, members of the Halton Regional Police Service – 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau began an investigation into an individual trafficking drugs throughout the Town of Oakville.  

On April 22, 2021, Halton Regional Police arrested and charged a 16-year-old male from Oakville with the following offences:

  • Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Fentanyl
  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine & Crack Cocaine
  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - LSD
  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Psilocybin
  • Possession - Oxycodone
  • Trafficking a Controlled Substance
  • Possess Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling
  • Young Person to Distribute Cannabis (of one or more classes of Cannabis the total amount of which is equivalent as determined with Schedule 3 to be more than 5g of dried cannabis)
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
  • Careless Storage of a Firearm
  • Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Following the arrest, Halton Regional Police executed a Controlled Drug and Substances Act warrant at a residence in Oakville.  Through the course of the investigation, the officers seized the following items:

  • A loaded .45 calibre restricted firearm
  • 14 rounds of .45 Cal ammunition
  • 19.1 grams of Fentanyl
  • 22.1 grams of Cocaine
  • 20.9 grams of Crack Cocaine
  • 0.6 grams of Oxycodone
  • 0.7 grams of LSD
  • 122.6 grams of Psilocybin
  • 335.4 grams of cannabis marijuana
  • 66 (22 gram-24.5 gram) packages of Cannabis Edibles
  • 283 (1 gram each)  Cannabis Vape Pens

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing. 

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the 2 District – Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.