Oakville teenager faces 13 charges after Drug trafficking investigation

In March of 2021, members of the Halton Regional Police Service – 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau began an investigation into an individual trafficking drugs throughout the Town of Oakville.
On April 22, 2021, Halton Regional Police arrested and charged a 16-year-old male from Oakville with the following offences:
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Fentanyl
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine & Crack Cocaine
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - LSD
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Psilocybin
- Possession - Oxycodone
- Trafficking a Controlled Substance
- Possess Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling
- Young Person to Distribute Cannabis (of one or more classes of Cannabis the total amount of which is equivalent as determined with Schedule 3 to be more than 5g of dried cannabis)
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
- Careless Storage of a Firearm
- Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
Following the arrest, Halton Regional Police executed a Controlled Drug and Substances Act warrant at a residence in Oakville. Through the course of the investigation, the officers seized the following items:
- A loaded .45 calibre restricted firearm
- 14 rounds of .45 Cal ammunition
- 19.1 grams of Fentanyl
- 22.1 grams of Cocaine
- 20.9 grams of Crack Cocaine
- 0.6 grams of Oxycodone
- 0.7 grams of LSD
- 122.6 grams of Psilocybin
- 335.4 grams of cannabis marijuana
- 66 (22 gram-24.5 gram) packages of Cannabis Edibles
- 283 (1 gram each) Cannabis Vape Pens
The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the 2 District – Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext 2216.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.