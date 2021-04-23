Oakville teenager faces 13 charges after Drug trafficking investigation

In March of 2021, members of the Halton Regional Police Service – 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau began an investigation into an individual trafficking drugs throughout the Town of Oakville.

On April 22, 2021, Halton Regional Police arrested and charged a 16-year-old male from Oakville with the following offences:

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Fentanyl

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine & Crack Cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - LSD

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Psilocybin

Possession - Oxycodone

Trafficking a Controlled Substance

Possess Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

Young Person to Distribute Cannabis (of one or more classes of Cannabis the total amount of which is equivalent as determined with Schedule 3 to be more than 5g of dried cannabis)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Careless Storage of a Firearm

Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Following the arrest, Halton Regional Police executed a Controlled Drug and Substances Act warrant at a residence in Oakville. Through the course of the investigation, the officers seized the following items:

A loaded .45 calibre restricted firearm

14 rounds of .45 Cal ammunition

19.1 grams of Fentanyl

22.1 grams of Cocaine

20.9 grams of Crack Cocaine

0.6 grams of Oxycodone

0.7 grams of LSD

122.6 grams of Psilocybin

335.4 grams of cannabis marijuana

66 (22 gram-24.5 gram) packages of Cannabis Edibles

283 (1 gram each) Cannabis Vape Pens

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the 2 District – Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.