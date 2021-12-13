Oakville teenager struck by car at Rebecca & Brock

On Sunday afternoon at approximately 3:45 PM, a 17-year-old teenager was struck by a car at the Brock and Rebecca Street crosswalk, announced the Halton Police at 10:30 PM on Dec. 12, 2021.

The 17-year-old female was crossing Rebecca Street from north to south within the newly created pedestrian crossover, located on the east side of Brock Street in Kerr Village across the street from the Trafalgar Park Community Centre. A westbound car driven by a 28-year-old man from Oakville struck the teenager.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with Halton Police.

Halton Region Paramedic Services transported the pedestrian to Hamilton General Hospital's trauma unit with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries. She is now stable.

Rebecca Street was closed for three hours, causing delays on Rebecca and the neighbouring streets as motorists found alternative routes.

Police request that any witnesses who have not yet made a statement contact the HRPS Collision Reconstruction Unit at (905) 825-4747 ext 5065.