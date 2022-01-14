Oakville teenagers charged with additional sexual assault charges

× Expand Halton Regional Police Services Senior arrested for sexual assault

In a Halton Regional Police Services news release dated Jan. 14. 2022, two teenagers who were charged with gang sexual assault charges in November 2021 were arrested and charged again on Jan. 8, 2022.

As a result of a continued investigation into the two accused (Riad and Ezzat), Halton Police identified additional victims concerning incidents between 2019 and 2021.

Photo: Halton Regional Police Service Michel Riad

Jan.8, 2022 charges

Michel RIAD (19) of Oakville has been charged with:

Making Child Pornography

Possession of Child Pornography

Mostafa Ezzat (19) of Oakville has been charged with:

Utter Threats

Forcible Confinement

Sexual Assault (4 counts)

Assault

Choking

Gang Sexual Assault

Making Child Pornography

Possession of Child Pornography

Both accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The investigation has determined that there are still additional victims. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Child Abuse Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit at 905-465-8970.

Photo: Halton Regional Police Service Mostafa Ezzat

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Under the Criminal Code, "child pornography" offences involve a victim under the age of 18.

Sexual assault is any touching of another person without their consent where the touching is of a sexual nature or where the sexual integrity of the victim is violated. A sexual assault can range from unwanted touching to sexual assault involving penetration.

There is no statute of limitation when it comes to reporting a sexual assault. This means that no matter how long ago the sexual assault happened, you can still report it to the police for investigation.

Victims of violence and/or sexual assault can contact the Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit at 905-825-4777 for support.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

On most occasions, due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). An exemption has been made for this story to assist police in finding the additional victims of these alleged crimes.