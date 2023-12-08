Oakville apartment tenant arrested for stripping furnished unit of $10,000 in valuables

× Expand Town of Oakville

A 50-year-old Oakville man has been arrested and charged with theft over $5,000 after allegedly moving out of a furnished unit in a Palermo Village apartment building and taking approximately $10,000 worth of furnishings with him.

Halton Police responded to a case on Saturday, Dec. 2 just after 6 p.m. that a tenant who vacated the apartment on Dec. 1, was said to have removed a TV, couch, mirrors, and bedroom set, leaving the unit devoid of its original furnishings.

The suspect's identity is not being released, but Halton Police said they quickly located and arrested a 50-year-old man who will now face legal consequences for the alleged theft.

With theft and break-ins on the rise, residents are encouraged to look into the Halton Police’s home security inspection service which is conducted by the Auxiliary Policing Unit and is meant to identify weak spots in your home security.

No details about which apartment complex in the area was affected.

More information on the Home Security Inspection service can be found here on the Halton Police’s website.