Oakville to host virtual open house on 2023 town budget

The town of Oakville has announced they will host a "virtual public open house" highlighting the town's 2023 budget proposal next week. The event will be held on the Zoom video conferencing platform.

Set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, the event will also feature a question and answer period with open that the town says will welcome submissions from "residents, resident associations, businesses and community groups."

Open for anyone to attend, residents and members of the public wanting to attend can register now in advance by emailing oakville@budget.ca, where a response with a Zoom link will be provided.

The open house will be hosted by Ward 3 Councillor Janet Haslett-Theall, also 2023 Budget Committee Chair. She will be joined by staff from the finance team.

A town press release says this year's budget is "recommending investments in areas that impact everyday life," including (but not limited to):

Recreation programs

Parks and greenspace

Parking

Public transit and active transportation

Diversity and inclusion initiatives

The proposed budget could increase property tax bills by approximately $200 per year.

Public delegations for the 2023 budget will continue on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. and Thrusday, February 16, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. Budget Committee deliberations and recommendations take place on Tuesday, February 21 at 9:30 a.m.

Town staff are recommending all to attend the virtual open house to, "Have your say on the priorities that move the town forward."

