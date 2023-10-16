Oakville town council issues statement on Hamas attacks

× Expand Town of Oakville Town council meeting

Oakville's town council, led by Mayor Rob Burton, has issued a statement of support in Israel regarding the recent Hamas attacks, calling for "peace and human dignity."

An announcement was made earlier this afternoon, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in a statement published by Oakville town staff online. The publishing is on behalf of the statement written by Mayor Burton and town council.

The statement leads by saying "Mayor Burton and Council condemn the Hamas terror attack on Israel and call for peace and human dignity."

Council's full statement can be read below:

On behalf of the town and Council, Mayor Rob Burton condemns the terrorist attacks by Hamas and joins in sympathy with all residents whose ties to those caught in the conflicts have them mourning the loss of loved ones and praying for the safety of surviving family and friends.

Safety and well-being for all Oakville residents are the community’s top priorities. Oakville achieves its interfaith harmony through its tradition of respectful community dialogue and cooperation.

Mayor Burton and Council urge peaceful ends to all of the conflicts now afflicting the world and respect for peace and human dignity here at home and abroad, especially for civilians, who should be protected under international law.

More information on this issuing can be read online here.