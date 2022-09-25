Oakville Trafalgar High School receives an anonymous bomb threat

× Expand Oakville Trafalgar High School Oakville Trafalgar High School

On the morning of Thursday, September 25, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) investigated an anonymous report of a possible bomb in Oakville Trafalgar High School.

Constable Ryan Anderson, of HRPS, confirmed that a search had been conducted and investigators "did not locate an explosive or suspicious package.” The school was not evacuated.

Oakville Trafalgar High School, situated on Devon Road near Maple Grove Drive, has made headlines recently due to backlash against a transgender teacher on staff. HRPS is yet to reveal whether this incident is related to the ongoing controversy.

The bomb threat came from an anonymous source. HRPS claims to “take these kinds of threats very seriously and will always investigate in attempts to identify the responsible person(s).”

If you have information pertaining to this situation, call HRPS at 905-9825-4777, ext. 2216, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).