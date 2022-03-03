Oakville Transit drivers accept agreement and end strike

Town of Oakville Oakville Automatic Vehicle Locators, Oakville Transit Bus

Oakville Transit drivers and mechanics voted 81 per cent in favour of the latest agreement offered by the town. The previous agreement was turned down on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2022, even with the endorsement of union representatives.

The transit workers hit the picket lines on Thursday, Feb 17 at 5:00 AM, and thousands of riders were left to find alternate forms of transportation.

The ratified agreement ensures the drivers and mechanics receive a 2 per cent raise per year for the next three years.

Pending ratification by town council, Oakville Transit drivers will be back on the road tomorrow, Friday, March 3, 2022.

"Everyone is happy to see the end of this strike. We need to get back to work and look after our customers. We recognize the inconvenience caused by the strike and appreciate the public's patients," stated Unifor Local 1256 president Alice Kelly.

"I am delighted that both sides could reach an agreement, and will recommend it be ratified by council at tonight's meeting," stated Oakville Mayor Burton.