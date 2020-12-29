Oakville Transit reduces service in shutdown

× Expand Town of Oakville Oakville Automatic Vehicle Locators, Oakville Transit Bus

Oakville Transit will be temporarily operating at a reduced service level due to the province-wide COVID-19 shutdown effective Sunday, January 3, 2021. The most significant change is that most routes will be temporarily moving to hourly service only, reducing service by 50% on most routes.

These measures of reduced public transit service will remain in place for an undetermined amount of time, but only believed to last as long as Halton region remains in current shutdown. Reduced holiday service is also in effect this week.

First comes a one-day change for New Year's Eve transit service. "To encourage safe celebrations at home," says Oakville Transit, "we are not offering free service or extended service this New Year's Eve. Service will finish at regular scheduled times and regular fares will apply."

After the holidays, a series of new schedules and temporary service hiatuses will come into effect.

None of the following services will operate in shutdown. Their temporary pause begins on January 3rd. They include:

School Specials

Late Night Service

Senior Specials

Oakville Place and Metro charters

In addition (as mentioned), most other routes will move to hourly service only. Here is a list of available routes by day of the week:

Monday to Friday – Routes 3, 4, 5/5A, 14A and 24 will operate hourly from approximately 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Most other routes will operate hourly, with some routes providing rush hour only service.

– Routes 3, 4, 5/5A, 14A and 24 will operate hourly from approximately 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Most other routes will operate hourly, with some routes providing rush hour only service. Saturday – Routes 3, 4, 5/5A, 14A and 24 will operate hourly from approximately 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Other routes will operate hourly service from approximately 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

– Routes 3, 4, 5/5A, 14A and 24 will operate hourly from approximately 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Other routes will operate hourly service from approximately 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday – Service will operate hourly from approximately 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Finally, Care-A-Van service and Home to Hub is already restricted to providing essential trips only. Essential trips include medical, pharmacy, grocery, banking and work. In addition:

Companions are restricted from travelling at this time. Non-medical masks or face coverings are mandatory. Customers and attendants will be asked screening questions at their pick-up location prior to boarding the bus.

Care-A-Van rules went into effect last Saturday, December 26, 2020. All other new schedules (not including NYE) begin this coming Sunday, January 3, 2021.

More can be learned directly through Oakville Transit's website.