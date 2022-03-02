Talks between Oakville Transit and town appear fruitful

× Expand Oakville News

Negotiators for Oakville Transit's union and the Town of Oakville got back to the table today, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

The transit service drivers and mechanics went on strike on Feb. 24 at 5 am, after members voted not to ratify an offer negotiated by the town and recommended by the union.

The strike has impacted thousands of people who rely on public transit to get to work, shop, or attend medical appointments. During the strike, the union did agree to allow Oakville Transit's Care-A-Van bus to transport dialysis patients to the hospital for treatment.

After one day of resumed negotiating, Oakville News has learned that a tentative agreement has been reached between the town and the union. Oakville Transit drivers and mechanics and their union will be holding a ratification meeting tomorrow, March 3.

According to the town, buses could be back in service as early as Friday morning.

Further updates will be posted on The Town of Oakville social media channels.