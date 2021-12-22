Oakville updates gathering sizes and capacity limits from Omicron

× Expand M Painchaud Town Hall 10 Oakville Town Hall

On December 19, 2021, the province of Ontario enacted additional measures to slow the spread of the rapidly spreading and highly transmissible Omicron variant. These new measures will affect operations for several facilities and regulations in the Town of Oakville.

"Our priority remains keeping staff and residents safe while still providing our crucial services to the public," said Mayor Rob Burton. "Please also remember that kindness goes a long way. The past two years have been difficult, but let’s continue to support each other through this challenging time like I know our community can.”

Here’s how the new measures will impact Oakville residents:

Gatherings

The province has reduced social gathering limits to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Halton Region Public Health strongly recommends that residents switch to virtual gatherings as much as possible, and limit the number of gatherings they attend.

Capacity limits and Town Hall closure

In certain indoor public settings, including town recreation and culture facilities, Ontario has set the capacity limit at 50% to reduce opportunities for close contact.

The town has closed the ServiceOakville counter at Town Hall, effective yesterday, December 21, as an additional measure to slow the spread of COVID-19. Existing appointments for marriage licences and ceremonies will be honoured and ServiceOakville continues to take inquiries by phone and email.

Please visit Oakville's Online Services page to access online services.

Indoor Recreation and Culture programs

The Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts is offering two showings of Chris Funk on December 31 at 50% capacity while all drop-in indoor recreational activities are operating at 50% capacity or less.

Fitness centres remain open at reduced capacities and enhanced three-metre spacing. Pre-registration for all indoor drop-in activities is advised due to limited capacities. Seniors Services programs have been cancelled for the remainder of the year.

Meanwhile, registered winter programs will run as scheduled at this time, however in the event of COVID-19 related cancellations, impacted customers will be contacted directly.

Food and/or drink services at events and facilities

Food and drink cannot be consumed indoors at recreation and culture facilities to enforce the use of masks at all times. (This includes the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts.)

Water bottles are permitted during active fitness and sport only. Third party vendors may operate for takeout options, which may not be consumed while in the facility. Dine-in is only permitted within the dedicated restaurant, Puckz Pub, at Sixteen Mile Sports Complex.

Outdoor skating rinks and other outdoor amenities

The town continues to offer a variety of recreation opportunities for families, youth and adults to get outside and stay active while practising physical distancing.

In addition to outdoor skating rinks, weather and appropriate usage permitting, select courts will be cleared of snow for pickleball and tennis. Please remember skating is not allowed on any ponds, streams and creeks for safety reasons.

All programs offered follow strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Residents are reminded to avoid close contact with others outside their household on and off the ice.

Town park and trails also remain open.

Mask use

Individuals are required to wear a mask or face covering in the indoor areas of businesses or organizations that are open.

The town strongly encourages residents to wear a tight-fitting mask while participating in outdoor activities, such as skating at rinks.

Holiday closures

Facility closure and service updates for 2021-2022 holiday season can be found on the Holiday hours and town facility closures for December 24, 2021 to January 4, 2022 page.

Online services are available to register for programs or to report concerns such as noise or illegal parking.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for updates.

COVID-19

In addition to all of the above, Mayor Burton is asking everyone eligible and hasn't to get vaccinated. "We all must do our part to stop the rapid spread of Omicron and I urge all residents to get their vaccine, including signing up for their booster shot, as soon as possible."

For the latest information on COVID-19, public health guidelines, vaccines, Halton’s case data and more, visit the Halton Region website.

For updates on the COVID-19 situation and its impact on town programs and services, visit Oakville's COVID-19 Information page.

For the latest announcements from the province, visit the Ontario Newsroom website.