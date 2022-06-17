Hundreds of notices issued in Oakville's vehicle inspection campaign

× Expand Unsplash

On June 14 and 15, 2022, members of the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) - District Response Units and Traffic Services held a multi-agency commercial vehicle inspection campaign in Oakville.

HRPS officers were joined by Commercial Motor Vehicle inspectors from the Waterloo Regional Police Service, OPP (West Region), and York Regional Police Service.

As a result of the campaign the following results were obtained:

54 Commercial motor vehicle inspections

40 Vehicles/combinations placed out of service

174 Provincial Offence Notices issued (Highway Traffic Act, Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act, Dangerous Goods Transportation Act)

43 Written warnings

11 Part 3 summonses

8 Licence plates seized from unfit vehicles

1 X 3 day suspension for commercial motor vehicle driver with presence of alcohol

1 wanted/suspended driver arrested and charged

These statistics result in a staggering 74% out of service rate.

Operators are reminded of the importance of ensuring that their vehicles are maintained to the Performance Standards listed in the Highway Traffic Act, and drivers are reminded to conduct proper pre-trip inspections and report any defects to their operators.

Through enforcement and education, the HRPS is working to create safer roadways in Halton.

