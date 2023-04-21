Weekly Oakville crime update from April 12 to 18

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 55 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from April 12 to 18. Compared to the week before, marking a rise of 3.77%.

Wednesday, April 12 was the busiest day with 9 reported incidents. QEW West residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (10).

In addition, residents reported eight incidents of thefts from vehicles (12). Please remember to lock your vehicle.

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to three incidents of bicycle theft; if this rate stayed consistent, there would be 144 incidents a year. In the past six months, there were 42 incidents of bicycle theft and 143 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: April 12 to 18

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 12-Apr 4:19 PM Maple Grove Drive Assault #202300112169 Eastlake 12-Apr 5:08 PM Dundas Street West MVC - Hit & Run #202300112211 River Oaks 12-Apr 2:19 PM Neyagawa Boulevard MVC - PI #202300112026 River Oaks 12-Apr 4:10 PM Churchill Avenue Offensive Weapons #202300112170 College Park 12-Apr 3:07 AM Callaghan Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300111383 River Oaks 12-Apr 9:42 PM Allan Street Theft From Auto #202300112472 Old Oakville 12-Apr 2:30 PM Reynolds Street Theft From Auto #202300112864 Old Oakville 12-Apr 12:49 PM Pinegrove Road Theft From Auto #202300111894 QEW West 12-Apr 4:24 PM Leighland Avenue Theft Under #202300112172 College Park 13-Apr 2:52 PM Dorval Drive Assault #202300113336 Old Oakville 13-Apr 1:46 PM Royal Windsor Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300113252 Eastlake 13-Apr 12:51 AM Venetia Drive MVC - PI #202300112580 Bronte 13-Apr 7:29 PM Morning Dove Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300113730 Iroquois Ridge North 13-Apr 3:52 PM Dundas Street West Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300113427 River Oaks 13-Apr 10:31 AM Wyecroft Road Theft From Auto #202300112963 QEW West 13-Apr 3:06 AM White Oaks Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300112644 College Park 13-Apr 2:00 PM Leighland Avenue Theft Under #202300113275 College Park 13-Apr 6:24 PM Outlook TR Theft Under #202300113655 Glen Abbey 13-Apr 6:35 PM Third Line Theft Under #202300113669 West Oak Trails 14-Apr 9:06 AM River Oaks Boulevard West Break And Enter Shop #202300114292 River Oaks 14-Apr 4:17 PM Leighland Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300114895 College Park 14-Apr 5:37 PM Hospital GT MVC - Hit & Run #202300115010 West Oak Trails 14-Apr 4:02 PM Grand Oak TL Offensive Weapons #202300114882 West Oak Trails 14-Apr 9:48 PM Lakeshore Road West Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300111219 Bronte 14-Apr 11:11 PM Deane Avenue Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300112527 Old Oakville 14-Apr 8:54 PM Mansfield Drive Theft From Auto #202300115230 College Park 14-Apr 10:10 AM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202300114378 Old Oakville 14-Apr 4:51 PM Pacific Road Theft From Auto #202300114940 QEW West 14-Apr 8:54 PM Kingsridge Drive Theft From Auto #202300115230 West Oak Trails 14-Apr 1:49 PM Trafalgar Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300114695 College Park 15-Apr 4:01 PM Chartwell Road Assault #202300116117 Old Oakville 15-Apr 5:11 PM Devon Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300116175 Eastlake 15-Apr 2:58 PM South Service Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300116039 QEW West 15-Apr 5:47 PM Forsythe Street MVC - PI #202300116219 Old Oakville 16-Apr 11:47 AM Equestrian CT Break And Enter Shop #202300119683 QEW West 16-Apr 9:02 AM Trafalgar Road MVC - PI #202300116823 College Park 16-Apr 10:29 PM Reynolds Steet Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300116897 Old Oakville 16-Apr 7:10 PM Post Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300117474 Glenorchy 16-Apr 2:59 PM Speers Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300117191 QEW West 16-Apr 5:00 PM Heritage Way Theft Of Vehicle #202300117940 Glen Abbey 16-Apr 4:16 AM Threshing Mill Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300117001 Glenorchy 16-Apr 11:30 PM Canonridge CL Theft Of Vehicle #202300117681 West Oak Trails 16-Apr 3:14 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Under #202300117209 Uptown Core 17-Apr 4:46 PM Hamlet CM Theft From Auto #202300118461 Bronte 17-Apr 3:14 PM Rebecca Street Theft From Auto #202300118359 Bronte 17-Apr 1:22 PM South Service Road Theft From Auto #202300118255 QEW West 17-Apr 11:24 AM Wyecroft Road Theft From Auto #202300118113 QEW West 17-Apr 2:30 AM Westoak Trails Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300117768 West Oak Trails 17-Apr 6:31 AM Adirondak TL Theft Of Vehicle #202300117851 West Oak Trails 18-Apr 11:48 AM Speers Road Assault #202300119214 QEW West 18-Apr 4:57 PM Dorval Drive MVC - PI #202300119549 QEW West 18-Apr 7:07 PM Cornwall Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300119685 Midtown Core 18-Apr 9:28 AM Ontario Street Theft Under #202300119080 Bronte 18-Apr 1:53 PM Cornwall Road Theft Under #202300119371 Midtown Core 18-Apr 11:59 PM Hospital GT Theft Under #202300119228 West Oak Trails

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map