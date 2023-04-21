Weekly Oakville crime update from April 12 to 18

Unsplash
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 55 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from April 12 to 18. Compared to the week before, marking a rise of 3.77%.
Wednesday, April 12 was the busiest day with 9 reported incidents. QEW West residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (10).
In addition, residents reported eight incidents of thefts from vehicles (12). Please remember to lock your vehicle.
Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to three incidents of bicycle theft; if this rate stayed consistent, there would be 144 incidents a year. In the past six months, there were 42 incidents of bicycle theft and 143 in the past year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: April 12 to 18
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map