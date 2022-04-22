Oakville weekly crime update April 13 to April 19, 2022

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 49 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from April 13 to April 19, 2022. Compared to the preceding seven days, this was a growth of 44.11%.

Thursday, April 14 was the busiest day with 21 incidents of crime reported in town. Glenorchy was the busiest neighbourhood with 19 incidents of crime reported.

In addition, residents and businesses reported Theft Under $5,000 as the most reported crime with 22 incidents.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville Crime Statistics - April 13 to April 19, 2022

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 13-Apr 9:00 PM Cranberry Court - 900 Block Break And Enter Other #202200109132 QEW West 13-Apr 11:00 AM Speers Road - 2100 Block Theft From Auto #202200108647 QEW West 13-Apr 3:00 PM Speers Road - 300 Block Theft From Auto #202200108855 QEW West 13-Apr 11:00 PM Eberly Woods Drive - 3100 Block Theft Under #202200109229 Glenorchy 13-Apr 8:00 PM Charles Biggar Drive - 3300 Block Theft Under #202200109097 Glenorchy 13-Apr 8:00 PM Charles Biggar Drive - 3200 Block Theft Under #202200109096 Glenorchy 14-Apr 8:00 AM Lakeshore Road West - 2300 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200109471 Bronte 14-Apr 4:00 AM Lakshore Road West - 2300 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200109342 Bronte 14-Apr 10:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 2200 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200109570 QEW West 14-Apr 5:00 PM Vance Drive - 300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200109990 Bronte 14-Apr 1:00 PM North Service Road West - 2500 Block Theft From Auto #202200109786 Glen Abbey 14-Apr 7:00 PM Raspberry Bush - 3300 Block Theft Under #202200110084 Bronte 14-Apr 11:00 PM Harebell Gate - 3100 Block Theft Under #202200110261 Glenorchy 14-Apr 11:00 PM Sixteen Mile Drive - 400 Block Theft Under #202200110260 Glenorchy 14-Apr 11:00 PM Merion Gardens - 3300 Block Theft Under #202200110259 Glenorchy 14-Apr 11:00 PM Harold Dent Trail - 300 Block Theft Under #202200110257 Glenorchy 14-Apr 11:00 PM Harold Dent Trail - 400 Block Theft Under #202200110255 Glenorchy 14-Apr 11:00 PM Sunflower Drive - 3200 Block Theft Under #202200110254 Glenorchy 14-Apr 11:00 PM Sunflower Drive - 3100 Block Theft Under #202200110253 Glenorchy 14-Apr 11:00 PM Gardenia Gate - 3100 Block Theft Under #202200110252 Glenorchy 14-Apr 11:00 PM Robert Brown Boulevard - 3200 Block Theft Under #202200110243 Glenorchy 14-Apr 11:00 PM Sunningdale Gardens - 3300 Block Theft Under #202200110239 Glenorchy 14-Apr 11:00 PM Hibiscus Gardens - 3000 Block Theft Under #202200110237 Glenorchy 14-Apr 11:00 PM Sunflowers Drive - 3200 Block Theft Under #202200110235 Glenorchy 14-Apr 11:00 PM Sunflower Drive - 3200 Block Theft Under #202200110234 Glenorchy 14-Apr 9:00 AM Leadwood Gate - 400 Block Theft Under #202200109533 Glenorchy 14-Apr 2:00 PM Khalsa Gate - 2400 Block Theft Under #202200109852 Palermo West 15-Apr 8:00 AM Khalsa Gate - 2400 Block Break And Enter Other #202200110490 Palermo West 15-Apr 2:00 PM Neyagawa Boulevard - 3100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200110829 Glenorchy 15-Apr 8:00 PM Speers Road - 100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200111118 Old Oakville 15-Apr 7:00 PM Applewood Drive - 2400 Block Theft Under #202200111078 Bronte 16-Apr 9:00 AM Meadowland Drive - 2100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200111540 River Oaks 16-Apr 7:00 PM Lakeshore Road West - 100 Block Robbery #202200112149 Old Oakville 16-Apr 10:00 AM Bentley Road - 400 Block Theft From Auto #202200111649 Eastlake 16-Apr 4:00 AM Bentley Road - 400 Block Theft From Auto #202200111591 Eastlake 16-Apr 11:00 AM Devon Road - 2100 Block Theft From Auto #202200111747 Eatlake 16-Apr 2:00 PM Theft Of Vehicle Theft Of Vehicle #202200111890 Iroquois Ridge North 16-Apr 11:00 AM Fourth Line - 700 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200111713 QEW West 17-Apr 1:00 PM Breaking & Entering Break And Enter House #202200112769 Eastlake 17-Apr 11:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 2500 Block Theft From Auto #202200112689 QEW West 17-Apr 5:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2100 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200112959 QEW West 18-Apr 2:00 PM Speers Road - 100 Block Break And Enter House #202200113747 Old Oakville 18-Apr 4:00 PM Golden Orchard Trail - 2100 Block Break And Enter Other #202200113855 West Oak Trails 19-Apr 7:00 AM Khalsa Gate - 2300 Block Assault #2022001114431 Palermo West 19-Apr 1:00 AM Duncan Road - 2100 Block Robbery #202200114235 Eastlake 19-Apr 12:00 AM Hoey Crescent - 200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200114771 Glenorchy 19-Apr 10:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 2100 Block Theft OF Vehicle #202200115167 QEW West 19-Apr 9:00 AM Maple Grove - 500 Block Theft Under #202200114541 Eastlake 19-Apr 9:00 AM Sandpiper Road - 1500 Block Theft Under #202200114522 West Oak Trails

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map