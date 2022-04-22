Oakville weekly crime update April 13 to April 19, 2022

Oakville News
Halton Police
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 49 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from April 13 to April 19, 2022. Compared to the preceding seven days, this was a growth of 44.11%.
Thursday, April 14 was the busiest day with 21 incidents of crime reported in town. Glenorchy was the busiest neighbourhood with 19 incidents of crime reported.
In addition, residents and businesses reported Theft Under $5,000 as the most reported crime with 22 incidents.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville Crime Statistics - April 13 to April 19, 2022
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map