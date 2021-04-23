Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 24 crime-related incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from April 15 to 22, 2021.
Friday, April 16, was the busiest day for our officers as they responded to six crime incidents. The majority of crimes occur in industrial/commercial areas, of which there were five. Two areas with no incidents this week were South-East Oakville and Joshua Creek.
Drug-related crimes were the most numerous over the past week, with a total of five. There were three assaults and three motor vehicle thefts.
Oakville Crime Statistics - April 15 to 22, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map