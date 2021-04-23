Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 24 crime-related incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from April 15 to 22, 2021.

Friday, April 16, was the busiest day for our officers as they responded to six crime incidents. The majority of crimes occur in industrial/commercial areas, of which there were five. Two areas with no incidents this week were South-East Oakville and Joshua Creek.

Drug-related crimes were the most numerous over the past week, with a total of five. There were three assaults and three motor vehicle thefts.

Oakville Crime Statistics - April 15 to 22, 2021

× Date Time Address Description Case Number Neighbourhood 19-Apr 12:00 PM Bronte Road (800 Block) Assault #202100229518 Industrial 21-Apr 4:00 PM Stanfield Drive (500 Block) Theft of Vehicle #202100121807 Bronte 16-Apr 10:00 PM Nautical Boulevard (400 Block) Property Damage Under $5000 #202100116703 Bronte 16-Apr 11:00 AM Triller Place (100 Block) Theft from Auto #202100116111 Bronte 17-Apr 12:00 AM Ontario Street (2300 Block) Property Damage Under $5000 #202100116798 Coronation Park 16-Apr 2:00 AM QEW & Third Line Drugs #202100115725 Industrial 21-Apr 10:00 AM Speers Road (500 Block) Theft of Vehicle #202100121393 Industrial 19-Apr 12:00 PM Kerr Street & Prince Charles Drugs #202100119505 Kerr Village 16-Apr 12:00 AM Redbud Avenue (2900 Block) Theft of Vehicle #202100115863 Clearview 17-Apr 5:00 PM Bristol Circle Theft from Auto #202100117515 Industrial 22-Apr 5:00 PM Elizabeth Place (1000 Block) Drugs #202100122905 Falgarwood 18-Apr 11:00 PM Lancaster Drive (1400 Block) Theft from Auto #202100115725 Falgarwood 18-Apr 5:00 PM Marlborough Court (1300 Block) Theft Under #202100118616 Falgarwood 16-Apr 9:00 PM Kent Ave & Leighland Ave Property Damage Under $5000 #202100116661 College Park 16-Apr 3:00 PM North Service Road W (300 Block) Theft of Bicycle #202100116308 Industrial 21-Apr 2:00 PM Greenwich Drive (2400 Block) Break & Enter - House #202100121651 Palermo 22-Apr 8:00 PM Pell Crescent (2200 Block) Drugs #202100123083 West Oak Trails 22-Apr 6:00 PM Pell Crescent (2200 Block) Drugs #202100122980 West Oak Trails 18-Apr 9:00 PM Pine Glen Road (2200 Block) Assault #202100118833 West Oak Trails 18-Apr 7:00 PM Dundas St W & Hospital Gate Property Damage Under $5000 #202100119147 Hospital 21-Apr 1:00 PM Hospital Gate (3000 Block) Assault #202100121587 Hospital 19-Apr 4:00 PM Oak Walk Drive (100 Block) Property Damage Under $5000 #202100119793 River Oaks 19-Apr 11:00 AM Centre Park Drive (2300 Block) Theft Under #202100119425 River Oaks 17-Apr 9:00 AM Georgian Drive (100 Block) Theft Under #202100117067 River Oaks

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map