Weekly Oakville crime update from April 19 to 25

Unsplash
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 56 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from April 19 to 25. Compared to the week before, marking a slight rise of 1.18%.
Monday, April 24 was the busiest day with 11 reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (15).
In addition, residents reported eleven incidents of hit & run by a motor vehicle.
Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to four incidents of impaired driving; if this rate stayed consistent, there would be 192 incidents a year. In the past six months, there were 88 incidents of impaired driving and 154 in the past year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: April 19 to 25
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map