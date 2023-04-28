Weekly Oakville crime update from April 19 to 25

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 56 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from April 19 to 25. Compared to the week before, marking a slight rise of 1.18%.

Monday, April 24 was the busiest day with 11 reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (15).

In addition, residents reported eleven incidents of hit & run by a motor vehicle.

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to four incidents of impaired driving; if this rate stayed consistent, there would be 192 incidents a year. In the past six months, there were 88 incidents of impaired driving and 154 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: April 19 to 25

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 19-Apr 9:10 AM Glen Abbey Gate Assault #202300120259 Glen Abbey 19-Apr 6:00 PM Lakeshore Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300122074 Bronte 19-Apr 5:35 PM Cornwall Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300120726 QEW Midtown Core 19-Apr 9:33 AM Dorval Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300120248 Bronte 19-Apr 1:18 PM North Service Road East Theft Under #202300120475 College Park 20-Apr 11:00 AM Dorval Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300121545 QEW West 20-Apr 5:27 PM Rebecca Street MVC - PI #202300122098 Bronte 20-Apr 1:37 PM South Service Road MVC - PI #202300121606 QEW West 20-Apr 2:40 PM Willis Drive Theft From Auto #202300121671 Bronte 20-Apr 5:00 PM Milkweed Way Theft Of Vehicle #202300122569 Bronte 20-Apr 8:30 AM South Service Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300122339 Old Oakville 20-Apr 5:11 PM Merchants Gate Theft Under #202300122078 Glen Abbey 21-Apr 12:27 PM Sixth Line Assault #202300122927 Sixth Line 21-Apr 4:00 PM Westview TR Assault #202300123156 West Oak Trails 21-Apr 5:27 PM Tansley Drive Impaired Driving #202300123284 Bronte 21-Apr 5:27 PM Tansley Drive Impaired Driving #202300123284 Bronte 21-Apr 3:00 PM Rebecca Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300123101 Bronte 21-Apr 3:00 PM Rebecca Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300123101 Bronte 21-Apr 3:28 PM Dundas Street East MVC - Hit & Run #202300123113 Joshua's Meadows 21-Apr 2:07 AM Kerr Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300122518 Old Oakville 21-Apr 10:30 AM Allan Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300125110 Old Oakville 21-Apr 11:56 AM Speers Road MVC - PI #202300122902 QEW West 21-Apr 3:11 PM Silvertip CM Theft Under #202300123085 Joshua's Meadows 21-Apr 10:56 AM Oak Walk Drive Theft Under #202300122837 Uptown Core 22-Apr 6:51 AM Third Line Impaired Driving #202300123770 QEW West 22-Apr 8:20 PM Marlborough CT MVC - Fatality #202300124453 College Park 22-Apr 2:44 PM Dorval Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300124164 West Oak Trails 22-Apr 10:40 AM Lakeshore Road East MVC - PI #202300123926 Old Oakville 22-Apr 11:50 PM Tweedsdale Crescent Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300124603 Bronte 22-Apr 9:58 PM Treshing Mill Boulevard Recovered Vehicle OTH #202300124534 Joshua's Meadows 22-Apr 12:45 PM Patricia Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300125106 Bronte 22-Apr 4:56 PM Brays Lane Theft Under #202300124261 Glen Abbey 22-Apr 7:35 PM Cross Avenue Theft Under #202300124418 QEW Midtown Core 23-Apr 12:26 AM Dunedin Road Impaired Driving #202300124627 Eastlake 23-Apr 12:17 AM Bronte Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300124622 Bronte 24-Apr 12:47 PM Valleyridge Drive Assault #202300126161 Palermoe Village Centre 24-Apr 5:00 PM Oak Walk Drive Federal Stats - Drugs #202300126403 Uptown Core 24-Apr 10:00 AM Maple Groce Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300125955 Eastlake 24-Apr 3:00 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300126327 Uptown Core 24-Apr 8:30 PM Burloak Drive Theft From Auto #202300128274 Bronte 24-Apr 12:02 PM Taplow Crescent Theft From Auto #202300126109 Bronte 24-Apr 10:19 AM Lakeshore Road East Theft From Auto #202300125984 Old Oakville 24-Apr 6:53 PM Lakeshore Road East Theft Of Bicycle #202300126520 Old Oakville 24-Apr 3:00 AM Eternity Way Theft Of Vehicle #202300125956 Glenorchy 24-Apr 3:38 AM Clayton TL Theft Of Vehicle #202300125696 Glenorchy 24-Apr 4:19 AM Colonel Williams Theft Of Vehicle #202300125709 Palermo West 25-Apr 6:31 PM Nautical Boulevard Break And Enter House #202300127649 Bronte 25-Apr 8:39 AM Glenora Drive Break And Enter House #202300127018 Iroquois RIdge North 25-Apr 5:49 PM Churchill Avenue Federal Stats - Drugs #202300127605 College Park 25-Apr 4:11 PM George Ryan Avenue Theft From Auto #202300125258 Joshua's Meadows 25-Apr 8:38 PM Cross Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202300127754 QEW Midtown Core 25-Apr 4:43 PM Dundas Street East Theft Under #202300127533 Joshua's Meadows 25-Apr 9:12 AM Equestrian CT Theft Under #202300127045 QEW West 26-Apr 9:50 PM Dorval Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300128953 Glen Abbey 26-Apr 3:52 PM Dundas Street East Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300128606 Uptown Core 26-Apr 7:30 PM Oak Springs Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300129000 College Park

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map