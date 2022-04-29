Oakville weekly crime update April 20 to 26, 2022

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 46 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from April 20-26, 2022. Compared to the preceding seven days, there was a decline by 6.12%.

April 22 was the busiest day with a total of 13 incidents reported. QEW West and West Oak Trails residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (five incidents each.)

In addition, residents and businesses reported Theft Under and Assault most frequently, with nine incidents each.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville Crime Statistics - April 20 to April 26, 2022

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 20-Apr 8:00 AM Rebecca Street - 200 Block Assault #202200115594 Old Oakville 20-Apr 9:00 PM Speers Road - 100 Block Property Damage Under $5.000 #202200116207 Old Oakville 21-Apr 11:00 AM Caldwell Drive - 2200 Block Assault #202200116674 River Oaks 21-Apr 7:00 PM Dundas Street East & Trafalgar Road Federal Stats - Drugs #202200117212 Joshua's Meadows 21-Apr 10:00 PM Oak Park Boulevard - 200 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200117327 River Oaks 21-Apr 7:00 PM Postridge Drive - 500 Block Property Damage Under $5.000 #202200117214 Uptown Core 21-Apr 6:00 PM Upper Middle Road West - 1500 Block Theft Under #202200117148 Glen Abbey 21-Apr 12:00 AM Post Road - 2500 Block Theft Under #202200116297 River Oaks 22-Apr 2:00 PM Bronte Road - 800 Block Assault #202200118053 QEW West 22-Apr 4:00 PM Dorval Drive - 1100 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200118164 Glen Abbey 22-Apr 9:00 PM Elizabeth Place - 1000 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200118411 Iroquois Ridge South 22-Apr 4:00 PM Proudfoot TL & Westoak Trails Boulevard Federal Stats - Drugs #202200118178 West Oak Trails 22-Apr 1:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2100 Block Property Damage Under $5.000 #202200121073 QEW West 22-Apr 3:00 PM North Service Road East - 1100 Block Theft From Auto #202200118122 QEW East 22-Apr 8:00 AM Meadowhill Road - 400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200117624 Bronte 22-Apr 8:00 AM Alton Road - 5200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200117618 Bronte 22-Apr 8:00 PM South Sheridan Way - 2800 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200118748 Clearview 22-Apr 11:00 AM Churchill Avenue - 1000 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200117881 College Park 22-Apr 11:00 AM Churchill Avenue - 1000 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200117881 College Park 22-Apr 8:00 PM Merchants Gate - 2000 Block Theft Under #202200118396 Glen Abbey 22-Apr 1:00 PM Dorval Drive - 100 Block Theft Under #202200117967 Old Oakville 23-Apr 6:00 PM Tracina Drive - 200 Block Assault #202200119257 Bronte 23-Apr 10:00 AM Bronte Road - 700 Block Break And Enter Other #202200118835 QEW West 23-Apr 1:00 AM Marlborough Court - 1300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200118571 College Park 24-Apr 8:00 PM Bennington Gate - 2300 Block Assault #202200120340 Eastlake 24-Apr 4:00 PM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Assault #202200120133 Midtown Core 24-Apr 3:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 3500 Block Assault #202200120089 QEW West 24-Apr 9:00 PM West Ham Road - 2400 Block Assault #202200120413 West Oak Trails 24-Apr 12:00 PM North Service Road East - 100 Block Property Damage Under $5.000 #202200119941 QEW East 24-Apr 2:00 PM Speers Road - 2500 Block Property Damage Under $5.000 #202200120054 QEW West 24-Apr 11:00 AM Sandhurst Drive - 400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200119911 Bronte 24-Apr 2:00 PM North Service Road East - 1100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200120075 QEW East 25-Apr 2:00 PM Frontier Drive - 2100 Block Assault #202200121086 West Oak Trails 25-Apr 12:00 PM South Service Road East - 400 Block Break And Enter Other #202200120995 College Park 25-Apr 4:00 AM Rebecca Street - 3400 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200120597 Bronte 25-Apr 4:00 AM Upper Middle Road West - 1500 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200120606 Glen Abbey 25-Apr 10:00 AM Speers Road - 400 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200120834 QEW West 25-Apr 7:00 AM Sixth Line - 2500 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200120698 River Oaks 25-Apr 4:00 PM Baronwood Drive - 2100 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200121227 West Oak Trails 25-Apr 3:00 PM Robert Brown Boulevard - 3200 Block Theft Under #202200121167 Glenorchy 25-Apr 1:00 AM Clearwater Crescent - 1400 Block Theft Under #202200120541 Iroquois Ridge North 26-Apr 7:00 PM Gladacres Lane - 2300 Block Property Damage Under $5.000 #202200122350 West Oak Trails 26-Apr 6:00 PM Richview Boulevard - 3000 Block Theft From Auto #202200122313 Palermo West 26-Apr 7:00 PM Heritage Way - 1500 Block Theft Under #202200122375 Glen Abbey 26-Apr 7:00 PM River Side Drive - 300 Block Theft Under #202200122342 Old Oakville 26-Apr 2:00 PM Ironoak Way Theft Under #202200122107 QEW East

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map