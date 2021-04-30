Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 39 crime-related incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from April 23 to 29, 2021 (inclusive).

Friday, April 23, was the busiest day for our officers as they responded to nine crime incidents. In South-East Oakville on Sunday, April 25 at 7:00 AM, four properties along Devon Road (1400 Block) reported property damage under $5000, and in the same area, a break and enter was reported on Durham Street.

During the week, the HRPS officers responded to eight assaults, three of which occurred on April 27. Three vehicles were reported stolen. There was one break and enter of a home on Sixth Line (1000 Block) on April 24.

Oakville Crime Statistics - April 23 to 29, 2021

× Date Time Address Description Case Number Neighbourhood 28-Apr 3:00 PM Lakeshore Road West (3100 Block) Theft Under #202100129325 Bronte 26-Apr 5:00 PM Lakeshore Road West (2300 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100127310 Bronte 26-Apr 6:00 PM Lakeshore Road West (5400 Block) Assault #202100127384 Bronte 26-Apr 7:00 AM Stella Lane (5600 Block) Property Damage over $5000 #202100127982 Bronte 24-Apr 3:00 PM Sherin Drive & Stanbury Road Assault #202100125146 West Oakville 28-Apr 5:00 PM South Service Road West (1200 Block) Theft of Vehicle #202100129421 Industrial 28-Apr 8:00 AM South Service Road West (1200 Block) Break & Enter Shop #202100128929 Industrial 27-Apr 10:00 PM South Service Road West (1200 Block) Theft of Vehicle #202100129422 Industrial 27-Apr 2:00 PM Speer Road (600 Block) Theft from Auto #202100128262 Industrial 23-Apr 3:00 AM Speer Road (600 Block) Break & Enter other #202100129176 Industrial 27-Apr 4:00 PM Shorewood Place (100 Block) Assault #202100128377 South West Oakville 26-Apr 11:00 PM Kerr Street (100 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100127619 Kerr Village 24-Apr 12:00 PM Kerr Street (400 Block) Theft from Auto #202100125014 Kerr Village 28-Apr 11:00 AM Shepherd Road Break & Enter Shop #202100129068 Kerr Village 24-Apr 7:00 PM Lakeshore Road East (100 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100125396 Old Oakville 24-Apr 8:00 AM Water Street (100 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100124821 Old Oakville 23-Apr 4:00 PM Lakeshore Road East (100 Block) Assault #202100124117 Old Oakville 27-Apr 6:00 AM Morrison Road (500 Block) Theft Under #202100128261 South-East Oakville 25-Apr 7:00 AM Devon Road (1500 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100125956 South-East Oakville 25-Apr 7:00 AM Devon Road (1400 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100125930 South-East Oakville 25-Apr 7:00 AM Devon Road (1400 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100125911 South-East Oakville 25-Apr 7:00 AM Durham Street (1500 Block) Break & Enter other #202100125719 South-East Oakville 26-Apr 9:00 AM Ford Drive & Royal Windsor Drive Assault #202100126770 Industrial 27-Apr 10:00 AM Portland Drive (2900 Block) Theft Under #202100128014 Industrial 26-Apr 2:00 PM Plymouth Drive (2700 Drive) Break & Enter other #202100127076 Industrial 24-Apr 11:00 AM Sewell Drive (200 Block) Theft Under #202100124966 College Park 24-Apr 12:00 AM South Service Road East (400 Block) Break & Enter other #202100127880 Industrial 23-Apr 12:00 PM White Oaks Boulevard (1400 Block) Assault #202100123817 Falgarwood 27-Apr 9:00 PM Churchill Avenue (1000 Block) Assault #202100128602 College Park 24-Apr 2:00 PM Sixth Line (1000 Block) Break & Enter House #202100125120 College Park 26-Apr 9:00 AM Nottinghill Gate (1100 Block) Break & Enter other #202100126735 Glen Abbey 24-Apr 4:00 PM Roseberry Crescent (1300 Block) Theft from Auto #202100125235 Glen Abbey 25-Apr 9:00 AM Dundas Street West (1500 Block) Theft Under #202100125758 Industrial 27-Apr 9:00 AM Dundas Street West (500 Block) Assault #202100127941 Industrial 28-Apr 3:00 PM Hays Boulevard (200 Block) Theft of Bicycle #202100129316 River Oaks 27-Apr 9:00 AM Trafalgar Road (2100 Block) Theft from Auto #202100127904 River Oaks 24-Apr 12:00 AM Trafalgar Road (2100 Block) Theft from Auto #202100128955 River Oaks 29-Apr 12:00 AM Nichols Drive (2500 Block) Theft of Vehicle #202100129831 Morrison Creek 23-Apr 1:00 PM Ferncrest Road (1400 Block) Theft Under #202100123899 Joshua Creek

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map