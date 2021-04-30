Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 39 crime-related incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from April 23 to 29, 2021 (inclusive).
Friday, April 23, was the busiest day for our officers as they responded to nine crime incidents. In South-East Oakville on Sunday, April 25 at 7:00 AM, four properties along Devon Road (1400 Block) reported property damage under $5000, and in the same area, a break and enter was reported on Durham Street.
During the week, the HRPS officers responded to eight assaults, three of which occurred on April 27. Three vehicles were reported stolen. There was one break and enter of a home on Sixth Line (1000 Block) on April 24.
Oakville Crime Statistics - April 23 to 29, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
Source: HRPS Crime Map