Weekly Oakville crime update from April 26 to May 2

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 56 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from April 26 to May 2. Compared to the week before, the crimes in Oakville have stayed exactly the same.

Tuesday, May 2 was the busiest day with ten reported incidents. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (9).

In addition, residents reported 16 incidents of vehicle thefts.

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded an incident of breaking and entering a house; if this rate stayed consistent, there would be 36 incidents a year. In the past six months, there were 73 incidents of break-ins at houses and 159 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: April 26 to May 2

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 26-Apr 8:13 PM Theft Over North Service Road #202300128872 Glen Abbey 26-Apr 9:50 PM Dorval Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300128953 Glen Abbey 26-Apr 3:52 PM Dundas Street East Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300128606 Uptown Core 26-Apr 9:20 PM Alderbrook Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300128928 West Oak Trails 26-Apr 8:30 PM Bluestream Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300129183 Iroquois Ridge North 26-Apr 2:56 PM South Service Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202300128558 QEW West 26-Apr 2:56 PM South Service Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202300128559 QEW West 26-Apr 2:56 PM South Service Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202300128560 QEW West 26-Apr 7:30 PM Oak Springs Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300129000 River Oaks 27-Apr 1:22 PM Merchants Gate Federal Stats - Drugs #202300129618 Glen Abbey 27-Apr 10:23 AM Dorval Drive MVC - PI #202300129414 QEW West 27-Apr 4:10 PM Aspen Forester Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300129795 Eastlake 27-Apr 8:35 AM Pinevalley Crescent Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300129299 Iroquois Ridge North 27-Apr 8:46 AM Wyecroft Road Recovered Vehicle OTH #202300129310 QEW West 27-Apr 1:22 PM Federal Stats - Drugs Speers Road #202300129618 Bronte 27-Apr 9:22 AM River Side Drive Theft From Auto #202300129335 Old Oakville 27-Apr 3:19 AM Milkweed Way Theft Of Vehicle #202300129135 Bronte 27-Apr 10:51 PM Marborough Court Theft Under #202300130144 College Park 28-Apr 12:12 PM Bronte Road Break And Enter House #202300130677 QEW West 28-Apr 2:25 AM Dundas Street East Impaired Driving #202300130272 Uptown Core 28-Apr 1:00 PM Glenashton Drive Robbery #202300130715 Iroquois Ridge North 28-Apr 5:26 PM Lindsay Drive Theft Of Bicycle #202300131025 Glen Abbey 28-Apr 12:00 AM Oak Meadow Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300130402 Glen Abbey 28-Apr 10:02 AM Dorval Drive Theft Under #202300130532 Old Oakville 29-Apr 11:32 PM North Park Boulevard Assault #202300132415 Glenorchy 29-Apr 9:11 PM North Service Road West Break And Enter Shop #202300132301 QEW West 29-Apr 12:00 PM Oak Walk Drive Federal Stats - Drugs #202300131793 Uptown Core 29-Apr 12:22 AM Dundas Street West Impaired Driving #202300131348 West Oak Trails 29-Apr 7:00 PM Weir Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300132890 Bronte 29-Apr 2:28 PM Reynolds Street Theft Under #202300131879 Old Oakville 30-Apr 4:30 PM Randall Street MVC - PI #202300135274 Old Oakville 30-Apr 1:44 AM East Gate Crescent Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300132500 River Oaks 30-Apr 10:57 AM Warminster Drive Theft From Auto #202300132825 Bronte 30-Apr 3:12 PM Winston Road Theft From Auto #202300133052 Bronte 30-Apr 10:00 PM Willowbrook Road Theft From Auto #202300133855 Bronte 30-Apr 9:53 AM Merrybrook Lane Theft From Auto #202300132775 Glen Abbey 30-Apr 4:44 PM Leighland Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300133190 College Park 30-Apr 9:30 PM Sticksbridge Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300133666 Glen Abbey 30-Apr 9:40 AM Vernon Powell Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300133804 Glenorchy 01-May 10:00 AM Rochester CL MVC - Hit & Run #202300133935 Glen Abbey 01-May 9:18 AM Willowbrook Road Theft From Auto #202300133855 Bronte 01-May 12:20 PM Rebecca Street Theft Of Bicycle #202300134043 Bronte 01-May 6:12 AM Birch Hill Lane Theft Of Vehicle #202300133691 Old Oakville 01-May 6:12 AM Birch Hill Lane Theft Of Vehicle #202300133692 Old Oakville 01-May 4:11 PM Speers Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300134261 Old Oakville 01-May 1:56 AM Sixth Line Theft Of Vehicle #202300133578 River Oaks 02-May 9:56 AM McCraney Street East Assault #202300134947 College Park 02-May 2:56 PM Rebecca Street MVC - PI #202300125274 Old Oakville 02-May 6:09 PM Lakeshore Road East MVC - PI #202300135479 Old Oakville 02-May 7:11 AM Heritage Way Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300134757 Glen Abbey 02-May 8:47 AM Arrowhead Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300134855 Iroquois Ridge North 02-May 8:47 AM Arrowhead Road Robbery #202300130715 Iroquois Ridge North 02-May 6:42 PM Wyecroft Road Theft From Auto #202300135500 QEW West 02-May 10:00 PM Maplehurst Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300135842 Bronte 02-May 9:17 AM Lakeshore Road West Theft Under #202300134897 Bronte 02-May 8:32 AM Ontario Street Theft Under #202300134831 Bronte

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map