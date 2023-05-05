Weekly Oakville crime update from April 26 to May 2

Unsplash
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 56 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from April 26 to May 2. Compared to the week before, the crimes in Oakville have stayed exactly the same.
Tuesday, May 2 was the busiest day with ten reported incidents. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (9).
In addition, residents reported 16 incidents of vehicle thefts.
Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded an incident of breaking and entering a house; if this rate stayed consistent, there would be 36 incidents a year. In the past six months, there were 73 incidents of break-ins at houses and 159 in the past year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: April 26 to May 2
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map