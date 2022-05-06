Oakville weekly crime update April 27 to May 3, 2022

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 36 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from April 27 to May 3, 2022. Compared to the preceding seven days, there was a decline of 21.7%.

April 27 was the busiest day with a total of seven incidents reported. QEW West and Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (seven incidents each.)

In addition, residents and businesses reported Assault and Theft Under most frequently (ten and seven incidents each.)

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville Crime Statistics - April 27 to May 3, 2022

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 27-Apr 10:00 AM Lakeshore Road - 5100 Block Break And Enter Other #202200122923 Bronte 27-Apr 6:00 AM Lakeshore Road - 5100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200122683 Bronte 27-Apr 10:00 PM Grand Boulevard - 1200 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200123549 Iroquois Ridge South 27-Apr 7:00 AM Hixon Street - 2300 Block Theft From Auto #202200122749 Bronte 27-Apr 2:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2200 Block Theft From Auto #202200123150 QEW West 27-Apr 3:00 AM Cheverie Street - 200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200123054 Old Oakville 27-Apr 11:00 AM Kerr Street - 600 Block Theft Under #202200122974 QEW West 28-Apr 9:00 AM Iroquois Shore Road - 500 Block Assault #202200128787 Iroquois Ridge South 28-Apr 10:00 AM Dorval Drive - 100 Block Assault #202200123958 Old Oakville 28-Apr 11:00 PM West River Street - 100 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200124591 Bronte 28-Apr 1:00 PM South Service Road East - 400 Block Theft From Auto #202200124123 Midtown Core 28-Apr 11:00 PM Adirondak Trail - 2300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200124821 West Oak Trails 28-Apr 5:00 PM Alison Crescent - 200 Block Theft Under #202200124370 Bronte 29-Apr 3:00 PM Third Line - 200 Block Assault #202200125352 Bronte 29-Apr 8:00 PM Dundas Street West - 500 Block Assault #202200125666 River Oaks 29-Apr 8:00 PM Queens Avenue - 1100 Block Assault #202200125658 River Oaks 29-Apr 4:00 PM Baronwood Drive - 2200 Block Assault #202200125431 West Oak Trails 29-Apr 4:00 PM Woodstock Trail - 2400 Block Break And Enter Other #202200125436 West Oak Trails 29-Apr 12:00 AM Kings College Drive - 1200 Block Theft From Auto #20220012791 Glen Abbey 30-Apr 4:00 PM Fourth Line & Speers Road Assault #202200126437 QEW West 30-Apr 4:00 PM Sixth Line -1500 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200126439 River Oaks 30-Apr 12:00 AM Merchants Gate - 2000 Bock Theft Of Vehicle #202200125803 Glen Abbey 30-Apr 12:00 PM Grosvenor Street - 1600 Block Theft Under #202200126222 Iroquois Ridge South 1-May 3:00 AM Water Street - 200 Block Assault #202200126834 Old Oakville 1-May 11:00 AM West River Street Break And Enter Other #202200127079 Bronte 2-May 9:00 AM Baronwood Drive - 2200 Block Assault #202200127864 West Oak Trails 2-May 8:00 AM Speers Road Theft #202200127798 QEW West 2-May 12:00 PM Bowman Drive -1300 Block Theft Under #202200128043 Glen Abbey 2-May 6:00 PM Neyagawa Boulevard - 3200 Block Theft Under #202200128300 Glenorchy 2-May 6:00 PM Neyagawa Boulvard - 3200 Block Theft Under #202200128300 Glenorchy 3-May 11:00 AM Westoak Trails Boulevard - 2800 Block Assault #202200129023 West Oak Trails 3-May 4:00 PM Prince Michael Drive - 2500 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200129350 Iroquois Ridge North 3-May 8:00 AM Bronte Road - 700 Block Theft From Auto #202200128813 QEW West 3-May 10:00 PM Ferncrest Road - 1400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200130229 Iroquois Ridge North 3-May 12:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200128577 QEW West 3-May 4:00 PM Dorval Drive - 1200 Block Theft Under #202200129354 QEW West

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map