Weekly Oakville crime update from April 5 to 11

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 53 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from April 5 to April 11. Compared to the week before, that marks a drop of 7.01%.
Tuesday, April 11 was the busiest day with 14 reported incidents. QEW West residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (11).
In addition, residents reported eight incidents of Motor Vehicle Hit & Run (9). With the warmer weather, please be mindful of pedestrians and cyclists while driving.
Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to an incident of arson; if this rate stayed consistent, there would be 36 incidents a year. In the past six months, there were 11 incidents of arson and 15 in the past year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: April 5 to 11
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map