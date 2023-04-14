Weekly Oakville crime update from April 5 to 11

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 53 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from April 5 to April 11. Compared to the week before, that marks a drop of 7.01%.

Tuesday, April 11 was the busiest day with 14 reported incidents. QEW West residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (11).

In addition, residents reported eight incidents of Motor Vehicle Hit & Run (9). With the warmer weather, please be mindful of pedestrians and cyclists while driving.

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to an incident of arson; if this rate stayed consistent, there would be 36 incidents a year. In the past six months, there were 11 incidents of arson and 15 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: April 5 to 11

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 05-Apr 7:25 PM Iroquois Shore Road Assault #202300104582 College Park 05-Apr 3:13 AM Speers Road Break And Enter Shop #202300103508 QEW West 05-Apr 2:32 AM Oak Walk Drive Federal Stats - Drugs #202300103483 Uptown Core 05-Apr 9:15 PM Marborough Court Theft Of Vehicle #202300105015 College Park 05-Apr 6:30 PM Beaveridge Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300104536 Glenorchy 05-Apr 11:00 AM Kerr Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300103834 Old Oakville 06-Apr 5:22 PM Bronte Road Break And Enter Other #202300105335 QEW West 06-Apr 4:00 PM Kingsway Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300105259 Clearview 06-Apr 4:00 PM Cornwall Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300105247 QEW Midtown Core 06-Apr 10:00 AM Third Line MVC - Hit & Run #202300104856 West Oak Trails 06-Apr 2:37 PM Trafalgar Road MVC - PI #202300105141 College Park 06-Apr 6:12 PM Upper Middle Road East MVC - PI #202300105398 Iroquois Ridge South 06-Apr 10:10 AM Bronte Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300104835 QEW West 06-Apr 2:07 PM Advance Road Recovered Vehicle OTH Service #202300105116 QEW West 06-Apr 7:06 PM Old Bronte Road Theft From Auto #202300105461 Palermo Village Centre 06-Apr 1:09 PM Westgate Road Theft From Auto #202300105043 QEW West 06-Apr 4:47 PM Glenashton Drive Theft Of Bicycle #202300105299 Iroquois Ridge North 07-Apr 5:54 PM Kerr Street Assault #202300106456 QEW West 07-Apr 2:26 AM North Service Road West Break And Enter Other #202300105783 Glen Abbey 07-Apr 1:45 AM Stewart Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300105766 QEW West 07-Apr 6:31 PM George Street Theft Of Bicycle #202300106493 Old Oakville 07-Apr 12:00 AM Greeneagle Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300106903 Glen Abbey 08-Apr 3:07 AM Nottinghill Gate Arson #202300106824 Glen Abbey 08-Apr 11:28 AM Speers Road Assault #202300107883 Bronte 08-Apr 3:44 AM Bronte Road Impaired Driving #202300106841 Palermo Village Centre 08-Apr 3:19 PM Old Bronte Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300107409 Palermo Village Centre 08-Apr 4:28 PM South Service Road Theft From Auto #202300107472 QEW West 08-Apr 4:25 PM Leighland Avenue Theft Under #202300107466 College Park 08-Apr 6:18 PM North Service Road Theft Under #202300107586 Glen Abbey 08-Apr 10:17 PM Speers Road Theft Under #202300107820 QEW West 09-Apr 5:30 PM Robarts Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300108352 College Park 10-Apr 5:53 PM Hixon Street Assault #202300109758 Bronte 10-Apr 12:34 PM Shepherd Road Assault #202300109426 QEW Midtown Core 10-Apr 10:16 AM Hospital Gate MVC - Hit & Run #202300109264 West Oak Trails 10-Apr 6:00 PM Bronte Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300109822 West Oak Trails 10-Apr 3:27 PM Sinclair Road Theft Over #202300109620 QEW West 10-Apr 5:33 PM Tansley Drive Theft Under #202300109743 Bronte 10-Apr 5:08 PM Avon Crescent Theft Under #202300109713 Eastlake 11-Apr 9:27 PM Pilgrims Way Break And Enter Other #202300111203 Glen Abbey 11-Apr 2:18 PM Cross Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300110701 QEW Midtown Core 11-Apr 4:30 PM Dundas Street East MVC - Hit & Run #202300110908 Uptown Core 11-Apr 5:00 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300110964 Uptown Core 11-Apr 5:18 PM Iroquois Shore Road MVC - PI #202300110958 College Park 11-Apr 9:48 PM Lakeshore Road West Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300111219 Bronte 11-Apr 4:13 PM Cross Avenue Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300110882 QEW Midtown Core 11-Apr 7:38 PM Oak Walk Drive Recovered Vehicle OTH Service #202300111088 Uptown Core 11-Apr 3:00 PM River Oaks Boulevard East MVC - Hit & Run #202300110808 River Oaks 11-Apr 7:55 AM Heritage Way Theft From Auto #202300110251 Glen Abbey 11-Apr 2:28 PM Speers Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300110714 QEW Midtown Core 11-Apr 5:05 PM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300110937 QEW West 11-Apr 8:28 AM Winston Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300110284 Bronte 11-Apr 11:49 AM Postmaster Drive Theft Under #202300110522 West Oak Trails

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map