Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 23 crime-related incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from April 08 to 14, 2021. This week's most reported crime was property damage under $5,000, six incidents. The largest proportion of all the crimes occurred in industrial/commercial districts across Oakville, six incidents.

One robbery took place on April 10 on Hibiscus Gardens in North Oakville. Other local crimes reported of note: two vehicles were stolen, three assaults, and two house break-ins. Sixteen crimes took place during daylight hours.

Oakville Crime Statistics - April 8 to 14, 2021

× Date Time Address Description Neighbourhood 12-Apr 2:00 AM Sussex Street(300 Block) Theft from Auto Bronte 11-Apr 10:00 PM Wyecroft Road (2400 Block) Theft Under $5000 Industrial 11-Apr 12:00 PM Cross Avenue (200 Block) Property Damage under $5000 Oakville GO 08-Apr 12:00 AM East Street (100 Block) Assault Bronte 09-Apr 4:00 AM Southland Crescent (500 Block) Theft of Vehicle Bronte 09-Apr 8:00 AM Wyandotte Drive (2200 Block) Theft of Bicycle Bronte 08-Apr 10:00 PM Speer Road (1100 Block) Theft of Vehicle Industrial 08-Apr 1:00 AM Bristol Circle (2500 Block) Theft from Auto Industrial 08-Apr 3:00 PM Hyde Park Gate (2500 Block) Assault Industrial 09-Apr 1:00 PM Falgarwood Drive (1400 Block) Break & Enter - House Falgarwood 09-Apr 7:00 PM Iroquois Shore Road (300 Block) Federal Stats - Drugs Industrial 08-Apr 9:00 PM Rancliffe Road Break & Enter - House College Park 08-Apr 11:00 AM Sixth Line (1500 Block) Theft of Bicycle College Park 11-Apr 8:00 PM Greenridge Circle (1300 Block) Assault Glen Abbey 11-Apr 12:00 PM Bishops Gate (1400 Block) Property Damage under $5000 Glen Abbey 10-Apr 5:00 PM Glen Abbey Gate (1500 Block) Property Damage under $5000 Glen Abbey 10-Apr 5:00 PM Reeves Gate (1600 Block) Property Damage under $5000 Glen Abbey 10-Apr 7:00 AM Grand Oak TL & Upper Middle Road Property Damage under $5000 West Oak Trails 09-Apr 7:00 AM Valleyridge Drive (2500 Block) Theft from Auto Bronte Creek 09-Apr 11:00 AM Third Line (2500 Block) Theft Under $5000 Industrial 11-Apr 8:00 AM Oakville Blvd & River Oaks Blvd Property Damage under $5000 River Oaks 10-Apr 4:00 PM Marigold Gardens (100 Block) Theft Under $5000 North Oakville 10-Apr 4:00 PM Hibiscus Gardens (3100 Block) Robbery North Oakville

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map