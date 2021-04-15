Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 23 crime-related incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from April 08 to 14, 2021. This week's most reported crime was property damage under $5,000, six incidents. The largest proportion of all the crimes occurred in industrial/commercial districts across Oakville, six incidents.
One robbery took place on April 10 on Hibiscus Gardens in North Oakville. Other local crimes reported of note: two vehicles were stolen, three assaults, and two house break-ins. Sixteen crimes took place during daylight hours.
Oakville Crime Statistics - April 8 to 14, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map