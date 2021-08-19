Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Police officers responded to 29 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Aug 11-17, 2021. The number of crimes dropped by nearly 37% compared to the preceding seven days. Residents reported most crimes in Old Oakville (7) community.
Aug 11 and Aug 15 kept the police officers busiest as they responded to seven crimes each day. Aug 14 was the quietest day, with locals reporting just one crime. Most crime incidents during these seven days involved assault (7) and property damage under $5000 (7).
Oakville Crime Statistics - Aug 11 to Aug 17, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map