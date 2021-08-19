Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Police officers responded to 29 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Aug 11-17, 2021. The number of crimes dropped by nearly 37% compared to the preceding seven days. Residents reported most crimes in Old Oakville (7) community.

Aug 11 and Aug 15 kept the police officers busiest as they responded to seven crimes each day. Aug 14 was the quietest day, with locals reporting just one crime. Most crime incidents during these seven days involved assault (7) and property damage under $5000 (7).

Oakville Crime Statistics - Aug 11 to Aug 17, 2021

× Time Address Description Case Number Neighbourhood 11-Aug 10:00 AM 200 Block Lakeshore Road W Assault #202100243116 Old Oakville 11-Aug 12:00 PM 1300 Block Lakeshore Road E Assault #202100243217 Eastlake 11-Aug 2:00 PM 600 Block Speers Road Theft from Auto #202100243338 QEW West 11-Aug 2:00 PM 1500 Block Wakehurst Crescent Theft from Auto #202100243326 Clearview 11-Aug 3:00 PM 2400 Block Valley Forest Way Property Damage under $5000 #202100243395 River Oaks 11-Aug 9:00 PM 3300 Block Lakeshore Road W Assault #202100243726 Bronte 11-Aug 11:00 PM 200 Block Kerr Street Break and Enter Other #202100243978 Old Oakville 12-Aug 12:00 AM 200 Block Kerr Street Break and Enter Other #202100244091 Old Oakville 12-Aug 11:00 AM Speers Road Theft Under #202100244232 QEW West 12-Aug 6:00 PM 1100 Block Speers Road Assault #202100244600 QEW West 13-Aug 1:00 PM John Street Theft Over #202100245406 Old Oakville 13-Aug 5:00 PM 400 Block Kerr Street Assault #202100245689 Old Oakville 13-Aug 8:00 PM 1200 Block Jonathan Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100245906 Clearview 13-Aug 9:00 PM 1200 Block Jonathan Drive Break and Enter House #202100245928 Clearview 14-Aug 11:00 PM 100 Block Oak Walk Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100247071 Uptown Core 15-Aug 12:00 AM East Street & Lakeshore Road Theft of Bicycle #202100247075 Bronte 15-Aug 12:00 AM Spruce Street & Trafalgar Road Assault #202100247102 Old Oakville 15-Aug 9:00 AM 2100 Block Madden Boulevard Property Damage under $5000 #202100247347 River Oaks 15-Aug 12:00 PM 200 Block Queen Mary Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100247465 Old Oakville 15-Aug 12:00 PM 2100 Block Madden Boulevard Theft from Auto #202100247493 River Oaks 15-Aug 7:00 PM 3200 George Savage Avenue Assault #202100247883 Glenorchy 15-Aug 8:00 PM 2100 Block Winston Park Avenue Theft Under #202100247916 Winston Park 16-Aug 11:00 AM 2200 Block Amberglen Court Drugs #202100248550 West Oak Trails 16-Aug 6:00 PM 1100 Block Bridge Road Break and Enter House #202100248936 Bronte 16-Aug 6:00 PM 600 Trafalgar Block Robbery #202100248937 Midtown Core 17-Aug 3:00 AM 1300 Block Dundas Street W Property Damage under $5000 #202100249261 West Oak Trails 17-Aug 9:00 AM 2100 Block Constance Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100249464 Eastlake 17-Aug 3:00 PM Lakeshore Road W & Willowridge Court Property Damage under $5000 #202100249865 Bronte 17-Aug 3:00 PM 200 Block Wedgewood Drive Drugs #202100249855 Eastlake

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map