Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Police officers responded to 53 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Aug 18-24, 2021. Residents reported most crimes in QEW communities.
Monday, Aug 23 kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 12 crimes in different neighbourhoods. Saturday, Aug 21, was the quietest day, with locals reporting just two crimes. Most crime incidents during these seven days involved theft of vehicles (12) and theft from auto (10).
Oakville Crime Statistics - Aug 18 to Aug 24, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map