Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Police officers responded to 53 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Aug 18-24, 2021. Residents reported most crimes in QEW communities.

Monday, Aug 23 kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 12 crimes in different neighbourhoods. Saturday, Aug 21, was the quietest day, with locals reporting just two crimes. Most crime incidents during these seven days involved theft of vehicles (12) and theft from auto (10).

Oakville Crime Statistics - Aug 18 to Aug 24, 2021

× Time Address Description Case Number Neighbourhood 18-Aug 8:00 AM 2400 Block Hixon Street Theft Under #202100250509 Bronte 18-Aug 9:00 AM Foxfield Road & Woodcrest Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100250568 West Oak Trails 18-Aug 1:00 AM 500 Block Dundas Street W Robbery #202100250311 River Oaks 18-Aug 1:00 AM 500 Block Dundas Street W Robbery #202100250312 River Oaks 18-Aug 5:00 PM 1500 Block Wakehurst Crescent Theft from Auto #202100251018 Clearview 18-Aug 8:00 PM 1300 Block Warwick Avenue Property Damage under $5000 #202100251224 Bronte 18-Aug 10:00 PM Sherwood Heights Drive & South Sheridan Wy Drugs #202100251328 Clearview 18-Aug 11:00 PM 3100 Block Postridge Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100251488 Joshua's Meadows 19-Aug 2:00 AM 100 Block Oak Walk Drive Drugs #202100251448 Uptown Core 19-Aug 3:00 AM 2300 Block Kwinter Road Theft of Vehicle #202100251459 Palermo Village Centre 19-Aug 3:00 AM 2200 Block Postmaster Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100251700 West Oak Trails 19-Aug 10:00 AM 1400 Block Speers Road Theft Under #202100251796 QEW West 19-Aug 11:00 AM 1300 Block Sedgwick Crescent Property Damage under $5000 #202100251838 Bronte 19-Aug 6:00 PM 2000 Block Merchants Gate Theft from Auto #202100252581 Glen Abbey 19-Aug 7:00 PM 100 Block Bronte Road Theft Under #202100252296 Bronte 19-Aug 9:00 PM 2500 Block Bristol Circle Theft from Auto #202100252560 Winston Park 19-Aug 9:00 PM 400 Block Eton Place Theft from Auto #202100252575 College Park 19-Aug 11:00 PM 1300 Block White Oaks Boulevard Theft from Auto #202100252602 College Park 20-Aug 12:00 AM 100 Block North Service Road E Break and Enter House #202100252445 QEW East 20-Aug 2:00 AM 2500 Block Postmaster Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100252534 West Oak Trails 20-Aug 3:00 AM 2400 Block Central Park Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100253031 Uptown Core 20-Aug 4:00 AM 300 Block Speers Road Drugs #202100252506 QEW West 20-Aug 10:00 AM 500 Block Macdonald Road Property Damage under $5000 #202100252735 Old Oakville 20-Aug 9:00 PM 1500 Block Pilgrims Way Assault #202100253330 Glen Abbey 20-Aug 10:00 PM 2400 Block Blue Holly Crescent Theft of Vehicle #202100253638 West Oak Trails 21-Aug 2:00 AM 2500 Block Falkland Crescent Break and Enter Other #202100254226 West Oak Trails 21-Aug 1:00 PM 1400 Block White Oaks Boulevard Theft from Auto #202100256867 College Park 22-Aug 6:00 AM 500 Block Woody Road Theft Under #202100254802 QEW West 22-Aug 12:00 PM 1900 Block Pilgrims Way Assault #202100254923 Glen Abbey 22-Aug 2:00 PM 2200 Block Glengrove Crescent Break and Enter House #202100255029 West Oak Trails 22-Aug 6:00 PM 3300 Block Lakeshore Road W Drugs #202100255214 Bronte 22-Aug 11:00 PM 1500 Block Durham Street Theft of Bicycle #202100255434 Eastlake 23-Aug 2:00 AM 100 Block North Service Road E Theft Under #202100255548 Winston Park West 23-Aug 10:00 AM 1300 Block Sedgwick Crescent Property Damage under $5000 #202100255823 Bronte 23-Aug 11:00 AM 2200 Block Speers Road Theft from Auto #202100255883 QEW West 23-Aug 11:00 AM 100 Block Grovewood Common Theft from Auto #202100255876 Glenrochy 23-Aug 1:00 AM 600 Block Third Line Property Damage under $5000 #202100255949 QEW West 23-Aug 4:00 PM 2500 Block Beryl Road Theft Over #202100256149 QEW East 23-Aug 5:00 PM 600 Block Speers Road Theft from Auto #202100256215 QEW West 23-Aug 6:00 PM 1300 Block Marlborough Court Theft Under #202100257165 College Park 23-Aug 8:00 PM 2300 Block Golden Briar Trail Assault #202100256335 Iroquois Ridge North 23-Aug 8:00 PM 2100 Block Nipigon Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100256759 River Oaks 23-Aug 11:00 PM Bronte Road & Upper Middle Road Assault #202100256730 West Oak Trails 23-Aug 11:00 PM 500 Block Maple Avenue Theft of Vehicle #202100256617 Old Oakville 24-Aug 12:00 AM 1100 Block Kestell Boulevard Property Damage under $5000 #202100256496 Iroquois Ridge North 24-Aug 3:00 AM 2100 Block Nipigon Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100256685 River Oaks 24-Aug 4:00 AM 3500 Block Rebecca Street Theft of Vehicle #202100256857 Bronte 24-Aug 4:00 AM 400 Block Iroquois Shore Road Break and Enter Shop #202100256572 Midtown Core 24-Aug 8:00 AM 500 Block Dundas Street W Break and Enter Shop #202100256744 River Oaks 24-Aug 3:00 PM 1100 Block Speers Road Theft of Vehicle #202100257153 QEW East 24-Aug 5:00 PM 100 Block North Service Road E Break and Enter Other #202100257328 QEW East 24-Aug 7:00 PM 100 Block Grovewood Common Theft from Auto #202100257444 Glenrochy 24-Aug 11:00 PM 1300 Marlborough Court Theft of Vehicle #202100257611 College Park

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map