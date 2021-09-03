Oakville weekly crime update: Aug 25 to 31, 2021

Halton Police officers responded to 60 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Aug 25-31, 2021. Residents reported most crimes in QEW communities (18) and Bronte (12).
Tuesday, Aug 31, kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 15 crimes in different neighbourhoods. Most crime incidents during these seven days involved theft from auto (10), assault (9) and property damage under $5000 (9).
Oakville Crime Statistics - Aug 25 to Aug 31, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map