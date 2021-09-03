Oakville weekly crime update: Aug 25 to 31, 2021

Halton Police officers responded to 60 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Aug 25-31, 2021. Residents reported most crimes in QEW communities (18) and Bronte (12).

Tuesday, Aug 31, kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 15 crimes in different neighbourhoods. Most crime incidents during these seven days involved theft from auto (10), assault (9) and property damage under $5000 (9).

Oakville Crime Statistics - Aug 25 to Aug 31, 2021

× Time Address Description Case Number Neighbourhood 25-Aug 12:00 AM Lakeshore Road E & Maple Grove Drive Robbery #202100257654 Eastlake 25-Aug 11:00 AM 500 Block Speers Road Theft from Auto #202100258086 QEW West 25-Aug 1:00 PM 1500 Block Bishops Gate Break and Enter Other #202100258186 West Oak Trails 25-Aug 1:00 PM 1500 Block Bishops Gate Break and Enter Other #202100258216 West Oak Trails 25-Aug 6:00 PM Speers Road Theft Under #202100260419 QEW West 26-Aug 3:00 AM 500 Block Bronte Road Theft from Auto #202100259018 Bronte 26-Aug 8:00 AM Kerr Street & Shepherd Road Theft Under #202100258977 QEW West 26-Aug 2:00 PM 500 Block Threshing Mill Boulevard Theft Under #202100259346 Joshua's Meadows 26-Aug 2:00 PM 1300 Block North Service Road W Theft Under #202100259328 QEW West 26-Aug 3:00 PM 1400 Block Bishops Gate Break and Enter Other #202100259403 Glen Abbey 26-Aug 4:00 PM 500 Block Woody Road Theft Under #202100261318 QEW West 26-Aug 6:00 PM Speers Road Theft Under #202100259628 QEW West 26-Aug 6:00 PM 2600 Block Grand Oak Trail Break and Enter House #202100259590 Palermo Village Centre 26-Aug 7:00 PM 100 Block Bond Street Theft from Auto #202100259641 Old Oakville 26-Aug 9:00 PM 2400 Block Lamoka Court Theft Under #202100259785 River Oaks 26-Aug 10:00 PM 100 Block Oak Walk Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100259922 Uptown Core 27-Aug 7:00 AM 100 Block Oak Walk Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100260250 Uptown Core 27-Aug 9:00 AM 500 Block Speers Road Theft Under #202100260349 QEW West 27-Aug 4:00 PM 500 Block Kerr Street Property Damage under $5000 #202100260737 Old Oakville 27-Aug 5:00 PM 1300 Block North Service Road E Theft Over #202100263382 QEW East 27-Aug 5:00 PM 1400 Block Bishops Gate Break and Enter Other #202100260771 Glen Abbey 27-Aug 5:00 PM Lakeshore Road W Assault #202100260778 Bronte 27-Aug 6:00 PM Glenashton Drive & Trafalgar Road Assault #202100260847 Iroquois Ridge North 27-Aug 6:00 PM 200 Block Leighland Avenue Theft Under #202100260886 Midtown Core 27-Aug 7:00 PM 3100 Block Lakeshore Road West Assault #202100260883 Bronte 27-Aug 8:00 PM 2300 Block Golden Briar Trail Property Damage under $5000 #202100260942 Iroquois Ridge North 27-Aug 10:00 PM 500 Block Weynway Court Drugs #202100261011 Bronte 28-Aug 1:00 PM 2200 Block Sixth Line Theft Under #202100261573 River Oaks 28-Aug 2:00 PM 200 Block Hays Boulevard Theft of Bicycle #202100261814 Uptown Core 28-Aug 6:00 PM 3100 Block Hospital Gate Property Damage under $5000 #202100261848 Sixteen Hollow 28-Aug 11:00 PM 1500 Block Pine Glen Road Property Damage under $5000 #202100262154 West Oak Trails 29-Aug 10:00 AM 1000 Block Churchill Avenue Assault #202100262538 College Park 29-Aug 2:00 PM 200 Block Elderwood Trail Property Damage under $5000 #202100262722 River Oaks 29-Aug 3:00 PM 400 Block Highway & Regional Road 25 Theft from Auto #202100262789 West Oak Trails 29-Aug 4:00 PM 500 Block North Service Road W Theft of Vehicle #202100263295 QEW West 29-Aug 9:00 PM 200 Block Hays Boulevard Theft of Vehicle #202100263127 Uptown Core 29-Aug 11:00 PM 200 Block Cross Avenue Theft of Bicycle #202100263166 Midtown Core 30-Aug 2:00 AM Chartwell Road Theft Under #202100263244 Old Oakville 30-Aug 11:00 AM 100 Block Grovewood Avenue Theft from Auto #202100263566 Glenrochy 30-Aug 11:00 AM 1300 Block North Service Road E Break and Enter Other #202100263549 Winston Park West 30-Aug 1:00 PM 2300 Block Ontario Street Theft from Auto #202100263645 Bronte 30-Aug 1:00 PM Sixth Line & Upper Middle Road Assault #202100263677 River Oaks 30-Aug 1:00 PM 2700 Block Coventry Road Assault #202100263636 Winston Park 30-Aug 6:00 PM West River Street Theft of Bicycle #202100263878 Bronte 30-Aug 10:00 PM 100 Block North Service Road E Assault #202100264081 QEW East 31-Aug 2:00 AM 300 Block Mohawk Road Break and Enter House #202100264207 Bronte 31-Aug 4:00 AM 1300 Block Marlborough Court Theft of Vehicle #202100264281 Iroquois Ridge South 31-Aug 4:00 AM 200 Block Village Wood Road Theft from Auto #202100264220 Bronte 31-Aug 4:00 AM 200 Block Village Wood Road Theft from Auto #202100264222 Bronte 31-Aug 4:00 AM 200 Block Village Wood Road Theft from Auto #202100264221 Bronte 31-Aug 11:00 AM 1100 Block Droval Drive Theft Under #202100264533 Glen Abbey 31-Aug 1:00 PM 100 Block North Service Road E Property Damage under $5000 #202100264644 QEW East 31-Aug 2:00 PM 1200 Block Dorval Drive Assault #202100264697 QEW West 31-Aug 2:00 PM 1200 Block Dorval Drive Theft Under #202100264737 QEW West 31-Aug 4:00 PM 200 Block Hays Boulevard Assault #202100264838 Uptown Core 31-Aug 5:00 PM 200 Block Mohawk Road Break and Enter House #202100264870 Bronte 31-Aug 7:00 PM 200 Block Mohawk Road Theft from Auto #202100265018 Bronte 31-Aug 9:00 PM 800 Block Bronte Road Property Damage under $5000 #202100265081 QEW West 31-Aug 10:00 PM 200 Block Wyecroft Road Theft of Vehicle #202100265112 QEW West 31-Aug 11:00 PM 200 Block Cross Avenue Theft of Bicycle #202100265152 Midtown Core

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map