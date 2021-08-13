Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Police officers responded to 46 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Aug 4-10, 2021. Residents reported most crimes in Bronte (7) and Glenorchy (7) communities.
Monday, Aug 9, kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 12 crimes in total, including five thefts of vehicles. Most crime incidents during these seven days involved theft of vehicles (12) and property damage under $5000 (8).
Oakville Crime Statistics - Aug 4 to Aug 10, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map