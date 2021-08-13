Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Police officers responded to 46 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Aug 4-10, 2021. Residents reported most crimes in Bronte (7) and Glenorchy (7) communities.

Monday, Aug 9, kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 12 crimes in total, including five thefts of vehicles. Most crime incidents during these seven days involved theft of vehicles (12) and property damage under $5000 (8).

Oakville Crime Statistics - Aug 4 to Aug 10, 2021

× Time Address Description Case Number Neighbourhood 4-Aug 1:00 PM 2500 Block Post Road Theft from Auto #202100235722 Uptown Core 4-Aug 3:00 PM 100 Block Oak Park Boulevard Assault #202100235864 Uptown Core 4-Aug 4:00 PM 2500 Block Post Road Theft of Vehicle #202100235940 Uptown Core 4-Aug 5:00 PM 2500 Block Bon Echo Drive Theft Under #202100235968 Iroquois Ridge North 4-Aug 11:00 PM 400 Block Hillsborough Crescent Theft of Vehicle #202100236613 Glenorchy 5-Aug 10:00 AM 400 Block Iroquois Shore Road Theft of Bicycle #202100236673 Midtown Core 5-Aug 12:00 PM 2400 Block Wasaga Drive Theft from Auto #202100236843 Iroquois Ridge North 5-Aug 4:00 PM 2300 Block Lyness Avenue Property Damage under $5000 #202100237094 Palermo West 5-Aug 4:00 PM 2400 Block Postmaster Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100237630 West Oak Trails 5-Aug 7:00 PM 500 Block Cornwall Road Theft Over #202100237268 QEW East 6-Aug 4:00 AM 2100 Block Arbourview Harbour Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100237794 West Oak Trails 6-Aug 11:00 AM Bronte Road & Lakeshore Road Theft Under #202100237824 Bronte 6-Aug 12:00 PM 1000 Block Pearson Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100237873 College Park 6-Aug 12:00 PM 100 Block Bronte Road Break and Enter House #202100237887 Bronte 6-Aug 5:00 PM 300 Block Kerr Street Assault #202100238165 Old Oakville 6-Aug 8:00 PM 2300 Block Nena Crescent Assault #202100238366 Iroquois Ridge North 6-Aug 8:00 PM 300 Block Kerr Street Assault #202100238356 Old Oakville 6-Aug 8:00 PM 2300 Block Hixon Street Drugs #202100238394 Bronte 7-Aug 12:00 AM Boomfield Drive & Westoak Trails Boulevard Assault #202100238575 Glen Abbey 7-Aug 9:00 AM 2200 Block Sixth Line Property Damage under $5000 #202100238884 River Oaks 7-Aug 11:00 AM 2300 Block Lakeshore Road W Property Damage under $5000 #202100238970 Bronte 7-Aug 1:00 PM 800 Block Redwood Square Assault #202100239067 QEW West 7-Aug 7:00 PM 1300 Block Lakeshore Rd W Property Damage under $5000 #202100239413 Bronte 7-Aug 8:00 PM 500 Block Cornwall Road Theft of Bicycle #202100240999 QEW East 8-Aug 2:00 PM Brock Street & Burnet Street Property Damage under $5000 #202100240165 Old Oakville 8-Aug 3:00 PM West River Street Property Damage under $5000 #202100240212 Bronte 8-Aug 5:00 PM 200 Block Burnet Street Property Damage under $5000 #202100240302 Old Oakville 8-Aug 7:00 PM 1400 Block Creekside Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100240767 Iroquois Ridge North 8-Aug 9:00 PM 400 Block Highway & Trafalgar Road Theft from Auto #202100240557 Glenorchy 8-Aug 9:00 PM 2200 Hillmount Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100240826 West Oak Trails 8-Aug 10:00 PM 100 Block McWilliams Crescent Theft of Vehicle #202100241117 Glenorchy 9-Aug 4:00 AM 3200 Block Larry Crescent Theft of Vehicle #202100240831 Glenorchy 9-Aug 4:00 AM 3200 Block Larry Crescent Theft of Vehicle #202100240870 Glenorchy 9-Aug 12:00 PM 2500 Block Post Road Theft from Auto #202100241069 Uptown Core 9-Aug 2:00 PM 1200 Block Fairmeadow Trail Theft from Auto #202100241240 Glen Abbey 9-Aug 3:00 PM 1500 Block Glen Abbey Gate Theft Under #202100241312 Glen Abbey 9-Aug 5:00 PM 2200 Block Bristol Circle Theft of Vehicle #202100241382 Winston Park 9-Aug 7:00 PM 200 Block Southwood Court Assault #202100241478 Bronte 9-Aug 7:00 PM 200 Block Felan Avenue Theft Under #202100241467 Old Oakville 9-Aug 8:00 PM 100 Block North Park Boulevard Theft Under #202100241544 Glenorchy 9-Aug 9:00 PM 1400 Block Bishopstoke Block Theft of Vehicle #202100241994 Clearview 9-Aug 9:00 PM 1400 Block Bishopstoke Block Break and Enter House #202100241931 Clearview 9-Aug 11:00 PM 1500 Block Lancaster Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100241854 Iroquois Ridge South 10-Aug 8:00 AM 2500 Block North Service Road W Drugs #202100241921 Glen Abbey 10-Aug 9:00 AM 200 Block River Glen Boulevard Theft Over #202100241973 River Oaks 10-Aug 7:00 PM 4200 Block Trafalgar Road Theft from Auto #202100242130 Glenorchy

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map