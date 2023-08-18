Weekly Oakville crime update from Aug. 10 to 15

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 61 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from August 10 to 15.

Thursday, August 10, was the busiest day, with 14 reported incidents. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (16).

In addition, residents reported ten incidents of break-ins at residences. Oakville residents are reminded to double check their vehicles are locked.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to five incidents of break-ins at residences in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 20 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there were 101 incidents of impaired driving. In the past six months, there were 90 incidents of impaired driving in Oakville and 181 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: August 10 to 15

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 10-Aug 7:19 PM Argus Road Assault #202300255913 QEW Midtown Core 10-Aug 6:15 PM Hampstead Road Break And Enter House #202300255838 River Oaks 10-Aug 9:02 AM Pine Glen Road Break And Enter Other #202300255299 West Oak Trails 10-Aug 12:52 AM Wyecroft Road Break And Enter Shop #202300255069 QEW West 10-Aug 9:30 PM Churchill Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300256035 College Park 10-Aug 5:00 PM Upper Middle Road East MVC - Hit & Run #202300255789 Iroquois Ridge South 10-Aug 4:59 PM Speers Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300255765 Old Oakville 10-Aug 5:52 PM Argus Road MVC - PI #202300255813 QEW Midtown Core 10-Aug 12:44 AM Marlborough Court Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300255059 College Park 10-Aug 10:50 PM Neyagawa Boulevard Robbery #202300256081 Glenorchy 10-Aug 1:58 AM Douglas Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300255110 Old Oakville 10-Aug 3:48 PM Lakeshore Road West Theft Under #202300255716 Old Oakville 10-Aug 6:19 PM Dundas Street West Theft Under #202300255841 River Oaks 10-Aug 11:15 AM Hays Boulevard Theft Under #202300255573 Uptown Core 11-Aug 3:08 PM Brillinger Street Break And Enter House #202300256756 Glen Abbey 11-Aug 6:02 PM Galt Avenue Break And Enter House #202300256939 Old Oakville 11-Aug 3:08 PM Brillinger Street Break And Enter House #202300256756 West Oak Trails 11-Aug 8:20 PM Hidden TL MVC - Hit & Run #202300257079 Glenorchy 11-Aug 10:00 AM Dorval Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300256471 Old Oakville 11-Aug 10:31 AM Wyecroft Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300256479 QEW West 11-Aug 4:57 PM Kerr Street MVC - PI #202300256863 Old Oakville 11-Aug 9:13 PM Spruce Street MVC - PI #202300257110 Old Oakville 11-Aug 7:55 AM Dundas Street West MVC - PI #202300256347 West Oak Trails 11-Aug 10:08 AM West Ham Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300256459 West Oak Trails 11-Aug 11:50 AM Springwood Crescent Theft From Auto #202300256562 Glen Abbey 11-Aug 12:00 AM Maple Grove Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300256707 Eastlake 11-Aug 4:15 AM Deer Run Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300256260 Eastlake 11-Aug 11:00 PM Grand Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300258598 Iroquois Ridge South 11-Aug 4:50 AM Watson Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300256236 Old Oakville 11-Aug 6:35 AM Towne Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300256283 River Oaks 12-Aug 1:36 PM Kerr Street Assault #202300257789 Old Oakville 12-Aug 9:26 AM Rebecca Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300257585 Bronte 12-Aug 3:10 AM Lakeshore Road East Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300257347 Old Oakville 12-Aug 4:35 PM Leighland Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202300257970 College Park 12-Aug 4:47 PM Leighland Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202300257981 College Park 12-Aug 6:56 PM Marlborough Court Theft Under #202300258109 College Park 13-Aug 7:13 AM Kerr Street Assault #202300358567 Old Oakville 13-Aug 12:42 PM Kerr Street Assault #202300258856 Old Oakville 13-Aug 1:42 AM Postmaster Drive Break And Enter Shop #202300258430 West Oak Trails 13-Aug 2:09 PM Bridge Road Property Damage Over $5,000 #202300258942 QEW West 13-Aug 1:21 PM Oak Walk Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300258895 Uptown Core 13-Aug 12:08 AM Hays Boulevard Theft Of Bicycle #202300258380 Uptown Core 13-Aug 4:32 AM Landfair Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300259707 Iroquois Ridge South 13-Aug 6:19 AM Lakeshore Road West Theft Over #202300258536 Bronte 13-Aug 3:22 PM Cross Avenue Theft Under #202300259011 QEW Midtown Core 14-Aug 8:08 AM Triller Place Assault #202300259628 Bronte 14-Aug 1:39 PM Devon Road Break And Enter House #202300260003 Eastlake 14-Aug 3:51 PM Cornwall Road Impaired Driving #202300260118 Old Oakville 14-Aug 1:36 PM Oak Walk Drive Impaired Driving #202300259999 Uptown Core 14-Aug 11:00 AM Leighland Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300259861 College Park 14-Aug 2:33 PM Craigleth Road MVC - PI #202300260058 Iroquois Ridge North 14-Aug 4:36 PM Dorval Drive MVC - PI #202300260168 Old Oakville 14-Aug 9:55 PM Allan Street Theft From Auto #202300260436 Old Oakville 14-Aug 8:56 PM Linbrook Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300260400 Old Oakville 14-Aug 6:52 PM Trafalgar Road Theft Under #202300260306 College Park 15-Aug 5:51 AM Taunton Road Assault #202300250641 Uptown Core 15-Aug 10:15 AM Beechgrove Crescent Theft From Auto #202300260823 Glen Abbey 15-Aug 9:35 AM Namron Gate Theft From Auto #202300260775 Iroquois Ridge North 15-Aug 12:37 AM George Savage Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202300260505 Glenorchy 15-Aug 11:30 PM River Rock PH Theft Of Vehicle #202300262038 Joshua's Meadows 15-Aug 5:39 PM North Service Road West Theft Under #202300261263 Glen Abbey

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.

